WWE Raw Preview: The Final Raw Before the Elimination Chamber PLE Headlining tonight's episode of WWE Raw is an exciting contract signing. Plus: Seth Rollins complains about Logan Paul. And some matches too!

With the Elimination Chamber less than one week away, WWE is surely planning an action-packed episode of WWE Raw this week that will give people a taste of what's to come at the PLE on Saturday. So with that in mind, the main event for tonight's episode is advertised as… a contract signing?! Okay, well, sure, two people signing a legally binding agreement is surely just as fun as competing in a wrestling match, right? So Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley will sign the contract for their match at Elimination Chamber tonight on WWE Raw, and you know someone is going to end up going through the table they sign it on before the segment is done.

In other hot non-wrestling action, Seth Rollins will be on Miz TV tonight on WWE Raw, and he will address his disagreements with Logan Paul. It looks like WWE is gearing up for Rollins vs. Paul at WrestleMania, so we might as well get used to it now and see what Rollins has to say on Miz TV tonight.

Believe it or not, WWE does have some actual wrestling planned for tonight on WWE Raw as well. In the past, Survivor Series has been the one time of the year when the Superstars of Raw battled the Superstars of Smackdown for brand supremacy, but since Survivor Series is just a vehicle for War Games now, the battle for brand supremacy will be fought tonight when Asuka, Nikki Cross, and Carmella represent Raw in a six-woman tag match against Smackdown's Raquel Rodriguez, Liv Morgan, and Natalya.

Also on WWE Raw tonight, The Miz will get a rematch against Rick Boogs and hope to come out on top this time. Plus, Mustafa Ali will face Bronson Reed in singles action. WWE Raw airs tonight on USA Network at 8/7C.

