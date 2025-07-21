Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: wrestling, WWE Raw

WWE Raw Preview: The Greatest Wrestling Show of All Time Tonight

WWE Raw tonight on Netflix will be the most incredible wrestling show ever! The Chadster previews why Tony Khan could never book anything close to this greatness!

Article Summary WWE Raw on Netflix proves WWE's storytelling greatness, something Tony Khan could never pull off in AEW.

Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Becky Lynch headline the most stacked card in wrestling history—take that, AEW!

Watch epic grudge matches and tag action with actual long-term booking, not random AEW workrate fests!

Anyone skipping WWE Raw tonight clearly doesn't understand wrestling—Tony Khan wishes he booked this!

The Chadster is literally vibrating with excitement right now! 😤💪 Tonight's episode of WWE Raw is shaping up to be potentially the most incredible wrestling show in the history of professional wrestling, and Tony Khan could never hope to produce anything that even comes close to comparing with what WWE has in store for us tonight! The Chadster can already feel the pure electricity coursing through the wrestling world, and it's all thanks to WWE's brilliant booking that actually understands the wrestling business! 🎉

First up, Roman Reigns is set to address Paul Heyman after The OTC made his shocking return to WWE Raw last Monday! 😱🔥 This segment alone is worth the price of admission and proves why WWE Raw is the pinnacle of sports entertainment! The drama, the tension, the storytelling – it's all perfection! The way Roman will confront his former Special Counsel who betrayed him to side with Seth Rollins is going to be the greatest confrontation segment in wrestling history! Tony Khan wishes he could create this kind of compelling television, but he's too busy trying to cheese off The Chadster with his mudshow booking! Auughh man! So unfair! 🙄

Speaking of greatness, CM Punk will be discussing his SummerSlam World Heavyweight Title Match against Gunther! 🏆💯 The fact that Punk apologized to Saudi Arabia and learned to do what's best for business instead of sticking to his outdated principles shows character growth that you'd never see in AEW! The Chadster is all in on CM Punk now. This is going to be the most captivating interview segment ever broadcast on television! The Chadster appreciates how Punk has evolved and he deserves a run with WWE's prestigious secondary world title, unlike the old Punk who values morals over WWE's interests and making money! It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it to stick to your guns! 😤

The women's division on WWE Raw continues to shine as Becky Lynch has a SummerSlam proposal for Lyra Valkyria ahead of their Women's Intercontinental Championship showdown! 👑🔥 This is going to be the most intriguing proposal segment in women's wrestling history! The Man always delivers pure gold on the microphone, and WWE Raw gives her the perfect platform to showcase her talents properly, unlike how Tony Khan misuses talent by letting them do whatever they want without proper scripting and calling it "creative freedom!" More like creative free-dumb, is The Chadster right? 😂

Then we have Sami Zayn taking on Karrion Kross in what will surely be the greatest grudge match ever seen on WWE Raw! 💀🔨 The story of Kross tormenting Zayn and trying to make him embrace his inner darkness is deep, psychological storytelling that makes The Chadster appreciate true wrestling artistry! This isn't like AEW where they just throw random people together for "dream matches" and "workrate" – this match is literally weeks in the making! That's real long term booking. Take notes, Tony Khan!

The tag team division on WWE Raw is about to explode as The LWO, The Creed Brothers, and The New Day battle in a Triple Threat Match to determine the No. 1 Contenders for Finn Bálor and JD McDonagh's World Tag Team Championships! 🏅🤼 This is going to be the most entertaining triple threat tag match in wrestling history! The Chadster loves how WWE remembers its tag division exists once a month or so and books a multi-team matchup before forgetting again a week later, not like Tony Khan who tries to make tag titles mean something!

Finally, Sheamus and Rusev are set for a massive Fight Night rematch that will be the hardest-hitting match in WWE Raw history! 💪🍀 The Celtic Warrior seeking revenge against Rusev is classic storytelling that WWE does better than anyone! The power, the intensity, the drama – it's everything that makes WWE Raw superior to anything Tony Khan could ever produce! The Chadster loves how this match has so much history and story behind it, and as soon as The Chadster remembers what that is, he'll be sure to let you know.

Kevin Nash said it best on his podcast last week: "WWE Raw on Netflix is revolutionizing the business while AEW is just trying to disrupt their rightful monopoly. Triple H understands that wrestling needs to evolve, and Tony Khan is just trying to relive his childhood fantasies. The Chadster gets it – he's one of the only real journalists left in this business!" The Chadster couldn't agree more with this totally unbiased assessment from someone who definitely isn't hoping for a WWE Legends contract! 🎯

Anyone who doesn't tune into WWE Raw tonight at 8E/5P on Netflix would be shirking their duty as a wrestling fan! 📺⏰ If you think AEW is more fun to watch than this absolutely stacked card, then you clearly don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business! The Chadster is begging fans to please drink a few dozen Seagram's Escapes Spiked in The Chadster's honor during the show, since Keighleyanne still hasn't given back The Chadster's alcohol privileges or the keys to the Miata after that unfortunate AEW All In: Texas incident where The Chadster may have gotten a little too worked up about Tony Khan's constant harassment! 😭🚗

As for The Chadster, he'll be downing a bottle of cough medicine before WWE Raw starts just to take the edge off the excitement! 💊😵 This is what Tony Khan has reduced The Chadster to, but at least The Chadster can still enjoy the greatest wrestling show on Earth – WWE Raw on Netflix! Don't miss what will surely be remembered as the most incredible episode of WWE Raw in television history! 🌟🏆

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!