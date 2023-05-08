WWE Raw Preview: World Heavyweight Championship Tournament Begins WWE Raw returns with Backlash fallout, Trish Stratus' comeback, and a chaotic championship tournament. Tune in for drama and spandex galore!

WWE Raw is set to return this evening, at 8E/7C on the USA Network, to unload the fallout from WWE Backlash, and boy, do we have quite the circus in store. That's right, folks, it's time for WWE Raw, and tonight's episode is packed full of gripping storylines and absolutely no continuity issues whatsoever. Hold onto your butts because we've got some fallout from WWE Backlash, the return of Trish Stratus, and a championship tournament that will leave you wondering if anyone in the creative department knows their left from their right (or their Raw from their SmackDown).

In an astonishing turn of events at Backlash on Saturday, Cody Rhodes, that scrappy underdog, somehow managed to pry victory from the gory jaws of Brock Lesnar in the main event at Backlash. All that's left is to watch how this shocking upset trickles down the grapevine of warring wrestling egos, leaving chaos and ruffled leotards in its wake. But that's just the tip of the proverbial iceberg here, as WWE Raw teases the return of Trish Stratus, here to carry this feud with Becky Lynch alone while Lynch recovers from whatever injury she's nursing. And if all that's not enough to satisfy your craving for soap opera drama with a side of spandex, WWE Raw will also feature the start of the World Heavyweight Championship tournament. Yes, that's right, the championship that has been revived to give Raw Superstars a consolatory prize since Smackdown's Roman Reigns appears destined to cling to the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship (seemingly) forever.

But, in a confounding twist, half of the tournament will take place on tonight's WWE Raw and the other half on SmackDown this Friday. The winners from each show will fight each other at Night of Champions, with the hopes of being crowned the first-ever champ of whatever this haphazard creation is. Somebody please send us thememo those in charge at WWE received at regarding this perplexing tournament layout, featuring a WWE Raw belt involving Smackdown stars on Smackdown, just after we had a whole "separation of brands" draft? We must have missed it.

