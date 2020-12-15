WWE Raw Recap – Bray Wyatt Shows How You Win at Hide-and-Seek

We're almost there, folks. 2020 is nearly over. There's just nine hours left of WWE Raw to go before 2021, and we're going to recap three of them here tonight in this very article. Well, these three articles. Gotta stretch the clicks out this holiday season, you know? So here's the way it works. I'll watch Raw. I'll tell you what you need to know about what happened to so you can go online and complain about how much WWE sucks without having to watch the show. You give me a click or three in return. A fair and equitable trade, no?

WWE Raw Recap for December 14th, 2020 Part 3

Progressive Insurance sponsors a replay of last week's most recent humiliation of Retribution. Retribution comes to the ring. Mace is the one wrestling this week, another guy who was reportedly sent back to remedial wrestling school last week IIRC. Raw takes a commercial break and then Ricochet comes out. Mustafa Ali is on commentary, where he's interesting enough. Ali brings up the fact that Mace was Dio Madden and that he once did commentary on Raw. Wow, WWE referenced continuity? Vince has secretly died and they're keeping him in the freezer while not telling anyone, hasn't he? Mace wins with an unimpressive finisher I don't know the name of, and Retribution head to the ring to hold onto Ricochet while Ali yells at him about joining Retribution, a classic recruitment technique. How does this fit into Retribution's mission statement of destroying WWE again?

Bray Wyatt runs into "Riddle" backstage. "Riddle" doesn't know where Randy Orton is, but he wants to pitch Wyatt something called "Bro-Nouns" as a segment on Firefly Funhouse. After Bray leaves, Ramblin' Rabbit appears and "Riddle" thinks that's far out. He asks Ramblin' Rabbit to sign a carrot for him. What is Raw doing?

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler come to the ring as Raw takes a commercial break. Dana Brooke comes out and she has a match with Shayna. Jax interrupts mid-match, getting BAszler disqualified, and they double-team Brooke. Mandy Rose runs out to make the save. Asuka joins her. The idea here is that Lana can't compete on Sunday because of Jax and Baszler breaking her leg earlier tonight, so one either Mandy or Dana (probably Mandy) will replace her.

R-Truth talks with Huskus Pig backstage. Bray Wyatt shows up and Truth thinks Wyatt is Huskus's father. Well, there's an obvious family resemblance. Raw takes a commercial break. Wyatt is still looking for Orton. He comes across a dark room with a rocking chair still rocking in it. Wyatt enters the room and stares at the chair. He sits in it. Orton shows up behind him and attacks. He traps Bray in a wooden crate, pours gasoline (really lighter fluid) on it, and lights it on fire. It lights up pretty good.

Orton looks pleased. The Fiend busts out of the flaming box. He puts the mandible claw on Orton and chokes him out. Raw takes a commercial break. MVP and "Riddle" have a match. Riddle wins in about a minute with Floating Bro. Bobby Lashley runs out to try to attack "Riddle" but "Riddle" escapes. He celebrates by eating bronuts. Drew McIntyre is seen to be walking backstage when Raw takes another commercial break.

Tom Phillips is in the ring and he brings out AJ Styles and Drew McIntyre for a face-to-face before their title match at TLC. Styles goes first. He makes the case that he has more experience in TLC matches than Drew so that's why he'll win on Sunday. Drew admits that he hasn't been in a TLC match, but he talks up being the pandemic champion and says he's actually the one who will win because he's willing to do whatever it takes to remain champion.

Styles starts talking again, but it's a distraction for Miz and Morrison to jump Drew. McIntyre manages to kick all three of their asses, but before he can Claymore styles, Olmos distracts Drew by tossing the steel stairs in the ring. Styles hits a phenomenal forearm and then hits Drew a bunch with a ladder and then a chair. Finally, Styles puts McIntyre on a table, climbs halfway up a ladder, and hits a legdrop on Drew through the table. Styles climbs the ladder and grabs the belt. So he's definitely losing on Sunday then.

Well, now that Lana is out of TLC I don't know if I'm even gonna watch it. I mean, come on now.

