WWE Raw Recap – Lana Gets Another Rematch with the Announce Table

I'm Jude Terror, and this is The Shovel: Raw Edition, the worst edition of all editions because it's the edition that's three excruciating hours long. It's the Survivor Series go-home Raw tonight, which means we can count on the show being approximately 5% less grueling and difficult to watch than usual. That's not nothing. And there are a few big matches tonight too. So maybe it won't be that bad. Oh, who am I kidding?

WWE Raw Recap for November 16th, 2020 Part 1

Drew McIntyre comes out to start the show. He talks about Survivor Series and how it's a Thanksgiving tradition. He wants to tell us some of the things he's thankful for. Family and friends. His fans. The WWE Thunderdome. And even the doubters and haters that drive him to prove them wrong.

Then he moves on to talking about Roman Reigns. McIntyre accuses Reigns of being arrogant. I don't know where he would get that idea. Drew says he'll win the WWE Championship tonight, go to Survivor Series, and humble Roman Reigns. Iron Shiek style?

Randy Orton appears on the Titantron. He wants to say what he's thankful for. He's thankful for being a fourteen-time champion. He's thankful that the fine WWE didn't phase him gave him earlier today. He says he wasn't phased because he's always getting fined and suspended, more than any other superstar. And the reason he's still here is that he's the greatest wrestler ever. He'll prove it tonight when he beats Drew and keeps his championship.

Drew needles Orton for not saying his catchphrase. Drew is bored with this feud. Tell us about it, Drew. He claims it will end tonight. Somehow, I doubt it.

If you were thinking: you, what could make this already overly-long promo even better? The Miz! Then you are in luck because Miz and Morrison come out. They plug Miz's reality show and then say they've got front row seats for the championship match tonight, implying Miz may cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase.

Blah blah blah blah blah. He goes on for a while. Basically, he's the one who will walk out champion tonight. Miz and Morrison leave, and Raw takes a commercial break. That's twenty minutes of no wrestling so far. How long can we go before our first match?

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler talk to Lana backstage. Lana says she wants to prove she really is a real wrestler, so she asked for a match to team up with them tonight. Nia and Shayna warn her not to tag herself in tonight. They head to the ring, and Raw takes a commercial break. Lana comes out after the break. Then Asuka comes out. I forgot she was even on Raw. When's the last time we saw her? Time is a meaningless blur when watching this show. Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke come out.

They have a match. It's the first one of the night, and it already feels like I've been watching this show for two hours. Lana tries to start the match, earning a rebuke from Baszler and Jax. Shayna gets in instead and beats up Dana Brooke. Then she and Nia beat up Mandy Rose and try to break her arm as Raw goes to commercials again. Asuka is back in the ring after the break, reminding everyone she exists by getting some offense in. But Nia interferes, allowing Baszler to get the Kirafuda Clutch on Asuka. But of course, Lana tags herself in. She fails to pin Asuka and gets kicked in the head and choked out.

Asuka, Mandy Rose, and Dana Brooke defeat Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, and Lana.

Nia tells Lana she's proud of her for trying hard and shakes her hand. Lana believes her, which is foolish. Nia puts her through a table and says, "psyche!" I've heard the rumors that WWE thinks they're making a star out of Lana with this angle, but if anything, it's Nia and Shayna who are getting over as babyfaces because honestly, Lana deserved this one.

AJ Styles talks to the Raw Men's Survivor Series team backstage. He says Raw has a big advantage over Smackdown on paper, but despite Raw's size and talent, their egos have been getting in the way. He says they'll lose at Survivor Series if they don't get it together. AJ got them a match to tune-up. It's against Retribution. Oh good, those guys needed to get buried again. AJ hands out Raw t-shirts. Everyone but Matt Riddle leaves. Riddle has a sweet nickname for Jordan Omegbehin, but AJ shoos him off. It turns out AJ didn't even know Omegbehin spoke English, which I'd say is in character for AJ. Raw takes a commercial break.

Dana Brooke waits outside the trainer's office. Mandy Rose is in there, having her arm treated. Reckoning from Retribution comes out of nowhere and assaults Dana. Officials chase her off.

Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss are in the Firefly Funhouse. Bray has some trash to talk about The Miz. He wants to help Miz with his issue by offering him a "super-special lesson in manners" in a match tonight. Wyatt says Miz better pay attention because you don't want to see his bad side if he has to repeat himself. Bray does a training montage with the puppets and Alexa helping him. It ends with Ramblin' Rabbit dying.

Hurt Business comes to the ring. Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander are challenging for the tag team championships. Raw is taking a commercial break first. And then MVP is cutting a promo first. He says Hurt Business are winning tonight, and then at Survivor Series, Bobby Lashley will beat Sami Zayn. Shelton Benjamin says he and Cedric will beat The New Day and then go on to beat The Street Profits. He messes up, saying, "Street Profits."

The New Day interrupt to try to save this disaster. They accuse MVP of lying. Kofi Kingston says it will be The New Day fighting the Street Profits at Survivor Series. It seems like they're just stalling to try to push this match into the next hour. Kofi rips off a 20-year-old episode of Seinfeld and says the Hurt Business should call themselves the Jerk Business. I don't know if I can handle two more hours of this, folks.

Raw takes yet another commercial, which officially means we had only one match during Raw's first, and it wasn't even a good match. New Day vs. Hurt Business will be covered in part two of this WWE Raw recap, so click down below because I know you can't wait to read more of this.

