WWE Raw Recap – Raw's Survivor Series Teams in Total Chaos

On WWE Raw this week, AJ Styles fails to bring unity to the Raw men's Survivor Series team, and the women don't fare much better.

I'm Jude Terror, and this is The Shovel: WWE Raw Edition. WWE suffered a major blow last weekend when WWE Hall-of-Famer Donald Trump lost the election to Joe Biden. Big loss for WWE. Big loss for Vince McMahon. And another big loss for Linda McMahon, who was heading up that super PAC for Trump. On the bright side, that does mean Trump is free to make a return to the company, and lord knows they could use some more star power. Should we pencil in an early Survivor Series return? Or do we need to wait for the Royal Rumble? It does come right after the inauguration…

WWE Raw Recap for November 9th, 2020 Part 2

Raw returns from a commercial break with a video package for Veterans' Day. Then Shayna Baszler comes out with Nia Jax for a match with Lana. Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose are on commentary, adding little of value. The match is exactly what you'd expect a match between Lana and Shayna Baszler. That's right, a five-star classic!

Shayna Baszler defeats Lana in a squash match.

Baszler tosses Lana out of the ring to Nia Jax, who is about to Samoan Drop her through a table… but Rose and Brooke stop her. They shout at each other a bit, and everyone leaves without Lana going through a table. Is the streak broken? Or will Jax get her hands on Lana again later? Raw takes a commercial break.

Lana approaches Dana and Mandy backstage to thank them for saving her. Mandy says they did it to send a message to Nia and Shayna. They didn't do it for Lana, who cost them their match with Nia and Shayna for the tag titles last week. Mandy says if Lana really wants to help, she should stay out of their way.

AJ Styles comes out with Jordan Omegbehin. They play some video of the men's Survivor Series team beating each other up last week. Styles says this is an official team meeting. He says that with him as captain, Raw will be victorious at Survivor Series. He introduces his teammates: Keith Lee, Matt Riddle, Sheamus, and Braun Strowman. Styles says the reason things went bad last week is that the team was missing a piece of the puzzle. But now that Matt Riddle is here, the team is complete.

Keith Lee interrupts. He says Styles tried to take a cheap shot at him last week. Sheamus says Lee is a hypocrite because he attacked Sheamus from behind last week. Lee says Sheamus should remember that in case he attempts to cross him. Strowman says he should beat them both up. Styles tries to reign things in, but Strowman says Styles isn't the captain. They're about to fight, but Riddle interjects. He wants everyone to chill, and he knows what they need: sick codenames. Aj is The Skipper. Braun is a Mongoose. Lee is Bro Lee. Sheamus is Fire Face. Everyone laughs at Sheamus. Sheamus asks if it's a ginger joke, but Riddle says it's because his face turns red when he gets angry. Sheamus asks what Riddle's name is: Dopey? Riddle agrees.

Styles tries to put a stop to this before it goes completely off the rails. Too late, bro. Styles talks about the Smackdown Survivor Series team and how Raw better get it together if they want to beat them. Since no one is getting along, Styles talked to Adam Pearce and set up a match: Sheamus and Strowman vs. Riddle and Lee with Styles as guest ref. He says they're all gonna gain respect from each other from this match. Raw takes a commercial break.

The match happens after the break. Styles gets "accidentally" hit by everyone in the match, prompting Omegbehin to get in the ring, but Styles stops him as Raw takes a commercial break. He's back outside the ring after because god forbid something interesting to happen on Raw! The rest of the match is your standard, meaningless WWE fare, with Riddle getting the pin on Sheamus after Sheamus accidentally kicks his own partner.

Matt Riddle and Keith Lee defeat Sheamus and Braun Strowman.

This match did not serve to calm tensions between the Raw Survivor Series team members. Alexa Bliss is pulling petals off flowers backstage when Nikki Cross walks up. Nikki wants to know about Alexa's relationship with Bray Wyatt. Alexa says she'll invite Nikki to the Firefly Funhouse for a playdate soon. Nikki says she's not playing. This isn't a game. She says what happened to Alexa was Nikki's fault, and she's sorry. She wasn't there when Alexa needed her, but she's here now. The Fiend is pure evil, and it's time for Alexa to make a choice and walk away. Alexa chooses The Fiend.

Hurt Business comes to the ring, or at least half of it does MVP and Bobby Lashley. BAckstage, Charley Caruso reports that MVP and Lashley are in a good mood because they learned Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin will get a Raw Tag Team Championship match against the New Day on Raw next week. Raw takes a commercial break.

When Raw returns, Bobby Lashley will cut a promo about Sami Zayn. You can read about it if you click through to part three of The Shovel: Raw Edition.

