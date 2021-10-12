WWE Raw Review 10/11/2021: A Complete and Utter Waste of Time

The post-draft lame-duck period of WWE continued with another episode of WWE Raw this week. Making the show even more predictable than usual, it seemed highly likely that Doudrop and Shayna Baszler are building to a round two Queen's Crown tournament match and that Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are building to a round-two King of the Ring match, making all the first-round matches in the tournaments tonight pretty much foregone conclusions. Not only that, but the imminent roster changes made even the matches building to Crown Jewel likely to be ultimately meaningless. Not a great way to start WWE Raw, but WWE can turn things ar— hahaha just kidding. Just read on to see how badly they screw this all up even further.

WWE Raw 10/11/2021

Drew McIntyre and Big E had a pleasant chat to start the show, interrupted by The Usos, leading to booking a match for the night (because of course WWE never books any matches before Raw, they just wait for the wrestlers to make them happen), and to a pair of superkicks from the Usos.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Usos spark tension between Big E and Drew McIntyre: Raw, Oct. 11, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vFD7wrIxNmY)

Meanwhile, backstage, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston were too busy giving pre-match interviews to help out.

Xavier Woods beat Ricochet in a first-round match to continue on the path to his long-telegraphed King of the Ring victory. The match was about ten minutes long. On Smackdown, all the men's tournament matches got ten minutes and the womens' got two minutes. Let's see if that holds true tonight.

But first, Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin squashed Mustafa Ali and Mansoor in a battle of the jobbers.

Dana Brooke faced Shayna Baszler in a first-round Queen's Crown tournament match and Baszler won in under two minutes. The pattern holds true for now.

Charlotte Flair did an interview about how great Charlotte Flair is.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Charlotte Flair plans to hold all the gold: Raw, Oct. 11, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QODixgvn-xk)

Omos squashed Riddle in a match where Randy Orton didn't come out to help, despite Riddle repeatedly calling for him… but Orton did come out after the match and RKO AJ Styles.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Randy Orton slides in to save Riddle with a surprise RKO on AJ Styles: Raw, Oct. 11, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PCv8i06czuA)

Big E and Drew McIntyre discussed teaming up backstage.

Bobby Lashley cut a promo about his Crown Jewel match with Goldberg, and I can't think of anything I want to see less.

Sasha Banks gave an interview about how great Sasha Banks is.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Sasha Banks calls her shot heading into WWE Crown Jewel: Raw, Oct. 11, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X4UIbHCUxE4)

Austin Theory squashed Jeff Hardy in a match that consisted mostly of 24/7 title nonsense occurring in the middle of it. It's like WWE actively wants to sabotage its own wrestlers.

Bianca Belair gave an interview about how great Bianca Belair is.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Bianca Belair is out to conquer the competition: Raw, Oct. 11, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Wi0UgR1EJo)

Jinder Mahal beat Kofi Kingston in the first upset of the night, depriving us of a Kofi Kingston vs. Xavier Woods match in round two of King of the Ring and leaving me with egg on my face. Not a surprise, the match lasted about ten minutes. The pattern stands for now.

Becky Lynch gave an interview about how great Becky Lynch is.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Becky Lynch argues that facts speak for themselves: Raw, Oct. 11, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=15c97cNnbwE)

The tag match between Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair vs. Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks broke down in under five minutes and ended in a no contest because of course a match they built all night would end in a non-finish. Becky stood tall in the post-match brawl.

Roman Reigns made another guest appearance on Raw… via telephone. We didn't see him or hear him, but the Usos were seen talking to him.

Doudrop squashed Natalya in… three minutes. Ok, smart asses, yes three minutes is longer than two minutes, but I'm gonna say the pattern still holds. Men's first-round tournament matches get three to five times as much time as women's. That's a fact across all 8 first-round matches in both tournaments.

John Morrison, Nikki Ash, and Rhea Ripley used up time that could have been given to the women's matches with some backstage nonsense.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: John Morrison taps into his chi: Raw, Oct. 11, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-BwMWNXzjOQ)

Ali and Mansoor broke up and Ali jumped Mansoor.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Mustafa Ali blindsides Mansoor with backstage attack: Raw, Oct. 11, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S2QXPHhsAzQ)

Big E and Drew McIntyre vs. The Usos ended in a countout when Big E and Drew McIntyre started fighting and brawled out of the ring.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Drew McIntyre drops Big E with Claymore after clash with Usos: Raw, Oct. 11, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XUo8ig4x6VU)

WWE Raw was a total garbage show this week. Every match was a waste of time. They could have just had the wrestlers play rock/paper/scissors to see who advanced in the tournament, and the non-tournament matches were either squashes or ended in non-finishes. More time was devoted this week to showing replays of the not-really-that-interesting opening segment than to any of the matches, men's or women's. WWE has nothing left creatively, at least until the draft roster changes kick in, but probably not much after that either. It's sad to see this once-great company sink so low, but I think this may be the worst I've ever seen it, and I've been watching since the mid-1980s. This is worse than the early-to-mid nineties. It's worse than the Super Cena era. I honestly don't understand how nearly two million people who aren't being paid to do it watch this show every week.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Raw belongs to Becky Lynch now: Raw Exclusive, Oct. 11, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L0kKccC0Phg)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Mustafa Ali vows to embarrass Mansoor at WWE Crown Jewel: Raw Talk, Oct. 11, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S-aDSq0S2_w)

