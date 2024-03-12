Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: recaps, wrestling, WWE Raw

WWE Raw Review: Greatest Road to WrestleMania 40 Ever

The Chadster breaks down the epic WWE Raw on the road to WrestleMania 40 - where AEW can't compare! 🌟🔥#WWERaw #WrestleManiaHype

Article Summary Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins electrify with a verbal clash on WWE Raw

Becky Lynch proves WWE Women's Division dominance with a win over Liv Morgan

WrestleMania 40 hype intensifies with a six-pack ladder match announcement

Emotional Cody Rhodes interview and a thrilling Gauntlet Match cap off Raw

Auughhh man! The Chadster just witnessed the GREATEST episode of WWE Raw leading up to what is undoubtedly going to be the GREATEST WrestleMania of all time, WrestleMania 40! 🥳🎉 The Chadster knows that The Universe was sitting on the edges of their seats because that's exactly where The Chadster was, in the driver's seat of his Mazda Miata, of course – because you have to watch the best in complete style, right? 🚗💨

So, let's kick things off with the epic opening promo between Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins. There was this high-voltage exchange with McIntyre about The Rock and the evolution of wrestling. 🎙️ Then, Seth "Freakin" Rollins swooped in, and heck, The Chadster was floored by their verbal smackdown. No championship was on the line in this battle of words, but pride surely was. Rollins mocking McIntyre to take a free shot? Classic Rollins. And The Rock's shadow looming over? It was Shakespearean! AEW could never match this layered storytelling! 🎭

Next up, Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan threw down in pure, unadulterated wrestling excellence. 🤼‍♀️ They battled tooth and nail, and after a heart-thudding bout, Lynch claimed victory with the decisive Manhandle Slam. WWE's Women's Division is unparalleled, and this matchup was a testament to that. While AEW keeps trying to catch up, The Chadster thinks they should just stop disgracing the wrestling business by attempting to outdo this caliber of competition. WWE's ladies are simply unmatched! 🏆

Then, The Chadster can't believe this one – Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce turned the excitement up to eleven announcing a six-pack ladder match at WrestleMania for Judgment Day's Tag Team Championship! 🪜🏷️ AEW throwing ladders around couldn't dream up such suspenseful anticipation! It's just so disrespectful to wrestling when they try.

Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae versus Ivy Nile and Maxxine Dupri was an absolute clinic in tag team chemistry with Hartwell and LeRae showing what true teamwork is all about and LeRea leveraging recent social media controversy and dead family members to bully Dupri. 🤝 When Hartwell pinned Maxxine, The Chadster was reminded that no matter how many high-flying antics AEW tries to distract us with, they don't understand a single thing about the essence of tag team wrestling. This was gold.

Cody Rhodes' sit-down with Michael Cole? 💥 Wow! The emotional intensity! The Chadster was nearly moved to tears. When Cody spoke about his mother, the late Dusty Rhodes, and finishing the story at WrestleMania, well, it was storytelling at its zenith. Rhodes bringing humanity into the squared circle is something AEW could probably never grasp, let alone execute to such transformative effect.

Chaos unfolded as the Kabuki Warriors defended their Women's Tag Team Titles against Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark. 🎌 With their cunning and charisma, the Warriors retained after a grueling bout. AEW's tag division could take a page or two from this classic to understand real tag team mastery, not their typical run-of-the-mill melee.

Damian Priest versus R-Truth was a clash that showcased experience and powerful athleticism on both sides. 😤 Priest's victory was a statement that WWE's mid-card could headline any AEW show… if it ever stooped that low, which, of course, it never would.

Now, to the magnificent main event Gauntlet Match! ⭐️ Having the chance at Gunther's Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania propelled each superstar to their limits. The Chadster was especially cheesed off 🧀 (in the most sports entertained way possible) when Chad Gable, a fan favorite, was eliminated by Sami Zayn. Yup, Zayn emerged victorious, but The Chadster believes AEW's gauntlet matches are just clumsy attempts at replicating this genius.

Closing off, The Chadster wants you to know that there's no need to even glance at AEW when WWE is delivering such GOLD during WrestleMania season and beyond. WWE needs The Universe now more than ever, and The Chadster knows that The Universe won't let WWE down because The Universe is smart, discerning, and absolutely on Team WWE! 🌎✨ #WWERaw #WrestleMania40 #BestForBusiness

