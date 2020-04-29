When Showtime's critically-acclaimed drama series Billions makes its fifth season return on Sunday, May 3, Bobby "Axe" Axelrod (Emmy and Golden Globe winner Damian Lewis) and Chuck Rhoades (Oscar nominee and Emmy and Golden Globe winner Paul Giamatti) will have to put their escalating war of wills on hold to deal with "The Man." No, we're not talking about the global power structure that keeps the top 1% in power and coordinates 98% of all the world's conspiracy theories (peanut butter and jelly didn't happen by accident, for example). We're talking about WWE Monday Night RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, who was a guest along with series co-creator and executive producer Brian Koppelman on WWE's The Bump to announce that the ex-"Becky Two Belts" would be making an appearance on the series premiere. The news comes nearly a year after Koppelman offered Lynch an open invitation to appear during an event to promote the series, which Lynch quickly accepted via social media.

Created by executive producers-showrunners Brian Koppelman and David Levien, as well as Andrew Ross Sorkin, Billions sees some familiar faces joining the now-it's-personal fray: Emmy and Golden Globe winner Julianna Margulies (The Good Wife, ER) and Golden Globe nominee Corey Stoll (House of Cards, Ratched) are set to recur during the fifth season. Joining Lewis, Giamatti, Margulies, and Stoll are Maggie Siff, Asia Kate Dillon, David Costabile, Condola Rashad, Kelly AuCoin, Jeffrey DeMunn. and Roma Maffia.

This season, Axe and Chuck have not only their own reignited rivalry to contend with but also some new faces that are looking to take them both down a couple of pegs, permanently. For Axe, it's the threat emanating from social impact pioneer Mike Prince (Stoll) that could prove his downfall, while Chuck finds himself taking on the law in the form of a skilled and savvy district attorney (Maffia). Taylor Mason (Dillon) is set to play a much larger role this season. Being the one person who can walk that thin neutral line between Axe and Chuck is what forces Taylor back to Axe Capital.

Having to protect the company's employees and their assets, Taylor could be the ace of Axe's sleeve or the "monster slayer" Chuck's looking for to end Axe's dominance once and for all. Meanwhile, Wendy (Siff) reevaluates her past allegiances and begins forging some new and powerful team-ups of her own, the kind that will raise Chuck and Axe's eyebrows (and tension levels). Margulies joins the ensemble cast as Catherine Brant, an Ivy League sociology professor and bestselling author whose role in all of this will become much clearer to everyone.