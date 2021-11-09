WWE Raw: WWE's Top Notch Creative is Wasted on Kevin Owens

Howdy, folks! The Chadster here. That's right. Bleeding Cool has finally allowed The Chadster to write about his beloved WWE. According to tyrannical Bleeding Cool TV Editor Ray Flook, a man who has a personal vendetta against The Chadster and colludes with Tony Khan to ruin The Chadster's life, The Chadster "needs to be more positive" and should "stop talking about insane conspiracy theories that make the readers uncomfortable" and also should "probably get out of the house more." Well, those are all extremely unfair and biased accusations, but the bottom line is that Ray agreed to let The Chadster write about WWE Raw this week to "see how it goes" though if The Chadster doesn't deliver, The Chadster will "be relegated to reviewing AEW Dark and Elevation for the foreseeable future," which would ensure The Chadster doesn't have sex with his wife until at least Groundhog Day, which is considered to be a very sexual holiday here in Punxatawney.

It doesn't matter anyway because The Chadster knows that finally bringing some positive coverage of WWE will get the clicks that Bleeding Cool is so desperate for, so with that in mind, welcome to The Chadster's new series of WWE Raw reflections: Things The Chadster Loved About WWE Raw This Week!

One thing The Chadster really loved on WWE Raw this week was the continuation of the storyline between Kevin Owens, Big E, and Seth Rollins. Owens is at the top of his game right now, and he's matched with excellent storytelling and character development crafted by the best writers in pro wrestling, the WWE creative team. Owens started the show insisting he'd turned over a new leaf and given up his old selfish, heelish ways, but Big E wasn't sure whether to believe him, and SEth Rollins definitely did not. Owens and Rollins spent the entire episode working through the issue with other members of the roster.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Kevin Owens aims to shut up Seth Rollins: Raw, Nov. 8, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TIOGm07SC2k)

Things came to a head in the main event of WWE Raw, where Owens and Rollins faced off with Big E at ringside. It was, as expected from anything WWE, the best wrestling company in the world, produces, a great match. But the drama happened in the ending, when Big E accidentally blocked Owens from returning to the ring, allowing Rollins to pick up a countout victory. An enraged Owens viciously assaulted Big E, but was that an indication that Owens was lying all along? Or was it a self-fulfilling prophecy? The high drama in this storyline is unmatched in wrestling, but is it all wasted on Kevin Owens?

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Kevin Owens snaps on Big E after loss to Seth Rollins: Raw, Nov. 8, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vPerQzsqTUU)

Of course, The Chadster is talking about rumors that Owens may not re-sign with WWE after his contract expires and could end up betraying Vince McMahon and everything the wrestling business stands for to join AEW. Obviously, The Chadster would find that heartbreaking and The Chadster would probably cry manly tears of sorrow if it ever transpired. The Chadster hopes that Kevin Owens doesn't follow in the footsteps of his character and make a heel turn on WWE, but just in case, The Chadster feels that WWE's creative team should be wary of giving such great material to him when he may be gone by this time next year.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Kevin Owens surveys damage to Big E after Raw goes off the air: Raw Exclusive, Nov. 8, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZmhnYUfgmok)

Then again, that's the kind of generosity that Vince McMahon is known for. Vince selflessly provides Kevin Owens with the opportunity to become a wrestling Superstar, so if Owens turns around and leaves Vince for the evil Tony Khan, it would be a total disaster, and The Chadster would be extremely cheesed off.

