WWE Recruits Three Future Superstars from China and Singapore

WWE has a problem. They recently fired, like, half their roster, right before finally going back out on tour after spending a year and a half in Florida due to the coronavirus pandemic. Whoops! That means that Raw and Smackdown will have to raid NXT for new talent to book on those shows — after all, someone has got to job to the four or five people WWE actually pushes. And that will leave the NXT roster depleted, which means WWE needs to bring in more recruits.

Luckily, three new recruits have arrived in Florida at the Performance Center today. Feicheng Wang and Jie Yin of China, as well as Sean Tan of Singapore, are WWE's latest recruits as announced in a press release on WWE.com. Just think about it… today, these promising young recruits are the future. Tomorrow… well, they could be the next internet darlings everyone is irate over the Fed misusing. It's the circle of life.

Check out the press release and photos of the three new recruits below.

International recruits report to WWE Performance Center A new group of recruits from Asia have reported for training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Fla. Feicheng Wang stands 6-foot-2 and weighs 242 pounds. The Chinese recruit was trained for the ring by former WWE PC coach Hartley Jackson and Japanese wrestler and mixed martial artist Alexander Otsuka. Sean Tan comes to the Performance Center from Singapore, where he competed under the name Trexxus. The 25-year-old is a former Singapore Pro Wrestling Southeast Asia Champion. Jie Yin is a Chinese athlete who brings experience in CrossFit to the PC. In addition to being a champion indoor rower, Yin placed second in the CrossFit China Open and competed in the Asia CrossFit Championship. For more information on the WWE Performance Center, and to apply for the opportunity to take part in the upcoming talent tryouts in Las Vegas, visit WWEPerformanceCenter.com.

Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: wrestling, wwe