WWE Smackdown Review 7/9/21: So Long, Thunderdome; You Won't Be Missed

What happened during the final episode of WWE Smackdown to take place in the Thunderdome? Read on to find out.

Smackdown opened with a Reigns family group therapy session. Roman Reigns and Jey Uso counseled Jimmy Uso on his issues with alcohol following his latest DUI arrest this week. Jimmy agreed to seek help to keep his life and career on track.

Just kidding! Jimmy and Jey talked about winning the tag team titles and then everyone hugged it out. Watch.

Baron Corbin and Shinsuke Nakamura fought for what feels like the 247th consecutive week. This one was for a Money in the Bank spot, and Nakamura won, sending Corbin further into his downward spiral. Why do so many WWE angles rely on making a wrestler seem like a loser? I hope they're going somewhere with this for Corbin. I hope Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs are also going somewhere, preferably somewhere far away where we never have to hear Boogs's awful guitar playing again. Skip it.

Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart debuted on Smackdown by beating the champions, Natalya and Tamina, in a non-title match. Little did they know this will likely be the peak of their main roster career, if past examples are any indicator. Might as well watch it and enjoy while you can.

A promo later in the night also teased Toni Storm will be coming to Smackdown, so look for her to be ruined as well.

Due to Bayley's freak training injury, Sonya Deville shuffled things around on the card. Bianca Belair will no longer defend the Smackdown Women's Championship at Money in the Bank, and instead will defend it next week on Smackdown… against Carmella! Liv Morgan will take Carmella's spot in Money in the Bank. Bayley… well, maybe she can be back in time for the Rumble. Not much to see here.

Cesaro failed to beat Seth Rollins to qualify for Money in the Bank. Remember a couple months ago when people actually believed Cesaro might finally get a push. Suckers! I'd say you should skip this one, but it was the best match on Smackdown tonight, so watch it.

Chad Gable and Otis cut a promo. Apparently, Otis's facial hair was draining his intelligence, because he now speaks in a normal voice. Watch it just to hear him.

Edge, with backup from the Mysterios, brawled with Roman Reigns and the Usos to end Smackdown. Edge and the Mysterios got the upper hand and Roman escaped, leaving the Usos to be punished by Edge as Smackdown went off the air. Watch it.

And with that, the Thunderdome Era of Smackdown is over. WWE is back on the road next week (after a taped Raw). The final WWE Smackdown in the Thunderdome was emblematic of the entire era: a mixed bag. Roman Reigns and his cousins continue to drive the show. The loss of Bayley for at least the rest of the year is a bummer, especially when she helped carry the show during the darkest days of the pandemic. Otis is actually starting to grow on me in his new gimmick. But despite the two-hour runtime, Smackdown still feels a little bloated, and the empty building and fake crowd noise has definitely run its course. Smackdown will certainly improve as the crowds come back, but the question is: how long until it slides back into mediocrity? That will remain to be seen.

