WWE Smackdown – Daniel Bryan Thinks Seth Rollins' Gimmick is Dumb

WWE Smackdown Report for October 16th, 2020 Part 2

We learn that Bayley and Sasha will sign a contract for their Hell in a Cell match later tonight. Then Kayla interviews Otis. Before he can say anything, Sami Zayn shows up. He talks some trash about Otis losing both his girlfriend and his tag team partner to Monday Night Raw. So Sami says Otis will probably lose his court case against Miz too. He says there are winners in this world, and then there are Otises. Otis punches him.

Daniel Bryan comes to the ring. It's his big return! It's happening right now! Well, actually, in a few minutes because there are more commercials first. The Skittles commercial with Ric Flair and the Street Profits cracks me up every time. Okay, now it's time for the return of Daniel Bryan! They Thunderdome screens, for the first time ever, are actually making a decent attempt to engage in the Yes chants. We see Brie and Birdie watching on one of the screens. Well, WWE already owned their likenesses.

Bryan says, being inside the Thunderdome in person is different than watching at home. Bryan says he loved his time at home. He stops to wave at Brie and Birdie. But he couldn't wait to come back and experience this. He talks about all the cool matches happening tonight. Plus, he got to meet the new Smackdown roster in person. He's really excited to have Bianca Belair, The Riott Squad, Kevin Owens, Aleister Black, and Apollo Crews on the roster now. Seth Rollins' music plays, and the former Monday Night Messiah comes out to interrupt.

Rollins says it's great to see Bryan, and he's glad Brie let him off "daddy duty" for a night. But the baby brain might have gotten to Bryan because he forgot to mention Rollins when he was naming wrestlers before. Rollins is the savior of Smackdown, the great leader, Rollins, the redeemer. And he has an important question for Daniel Bryan: which side of history would he like to be on? Because when it comes to the greater good, you're either with Rollins or against him. Rollins says a man of Bryan's intellect is smart enough to want to stand beside Rollins and help him with his vision.

Bryan says this is awkward. He's all for changing the future for the better. He wants to make Smackdown as good as it can be. But Rollins' vision is short-sighted, self-indulgent, self-centered, and kind of dumb. Rollins laughs. Bryan says he means it. He thinks it's kinda dumb. Rollins decks him. He stomps Bryan and shouts, "you're dumb! You're dumb, Bryan! You're dumb!" Bryan fights back. He hits the Yes Kicks, and Rollins runs away. Rollins the retreater!

Rollins gets halfway up the ramp, and Rey and Dominik Mysterio come out. Rollins gets back in the ring and tries to get Bryan to team up with him against Rey and Dominik in a funny moment. Bryan leaves Rollins to his fate. But then Murphy comes out. He looks like he doesn't know which side to choose. Then he lines up with Rollins. Then he attacks Rollins. He knees him in the face, sending him out of the ring.

Murphy and the Mysterios face off. Can they trust him? Probably not. Murphy offers a hand to Rey. Dominik walks out of the ring. Rey refuses to shake Murphy's hand and does the same.

Some Fox football guy talks about the Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman match later tonight. Then the Street Profits come out. They cut a promo in picture-in-picture during their own entrance. You know the deal. They want the smoke and all that. Then Smackdown takes a commercial break. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode come out after the break. Ric Flair is seen on the Thunderdome. I notice Brie Bella is no longer on the screen she was before. Not interested in watching the rest of the show? Can't say I blame her.

Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode vs. The Street Profits – Tag Team Championship Match

Ziggler and Roode are the embodiment of everything that sucks about WWE. Two guys with all the talent in the world but trapped in mediocrity by years of terrible booking.

The match ends in DQ because Ziggler and Roode don't respect the tag rules. A fitting way for it to end.

The Progressive Match Flo shows us the bullshit finish of the Bayley vs. Sasha Banks match from last week. Sasha comes to the ring, and Smackdown takes a commercial break. And I'll take an article break so we can finish this thing up in part three of Bleeding Cool's WWE Smackdown report.

