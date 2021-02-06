WWE Smackdown Loses Ratings Battle with Edge as Main Event

Days after Edge failed to pop a rating for NXT, WWE once again relied on Edge to pop the rating for WWE Smackdown this week, only to be once again disappointed. The 2021 Royal Rumble winner's drawing power must be called into serious question after two devastating ratings losses. Is this the man WWE is seriously considering putting the belt on?

WWE Smackdown Viewership Falls… Thanks Edge!

Smackdown scored a .6 for both hours this week in the 18-4 demographic according to Showbuzz Daily, which is the same as last week. The difference is that Shark Tank did even better, earning a .7 in that demographic. In overall viewership, Smackdown drew an average of 2.126 million viewers off hours of 2.144 million and 2.108 million. That represents a drop of over 100,000 viewers from the previous week's 2.228 million viewers. While a small fluctuation like that is common for Smackdown, the fact that this is the post-Royal-Rumble episode and was advertised to feature potential WrestleMania opponents Edge and Roman Reigns in a confrontation should have caused a significant increase… that is, if Edge was a ratings draw.

The Bottom Line 'Cause Chad Said So

Look, The Chadster used to be a big fan of Edge, but The Chadster can't let his personal feelings get in the way of what's really important: WWE doing well in the ratings. The fact is that NXT failed to draw a big rating with Edge appearing, and now Smackdown has done the same. At what point does WWE cut ties with Edge and put a real ratings draw in the WrestleMania main event: The Ratings King of Friday Nights, Baron Corbin? Hopefully WWE is paying attention to the King Corbin fans out that who are just waiting to take Smackdown to the next level.