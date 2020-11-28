WWE Smackdown Recap – A Final Final Farewell to The Undertaker

Thanksgiving may be over, but the Turkey hangover known as WWE Smackdown goes on, and we're here to recap it for you. But first:

WWE Smackdown Recap for November 27th, 2020 Part 1

Jey Uso comes to the ring to kick off WWE Smackdown. Uso cuts a promo about how everyone should be talking about how great Roman Reigns was at Survivor Series rather than talking about The Undertaker's farewell. After a sufficient amount of ass-kissing, Uso introduces Roman, who actually cuts off his intro with his music.

Reigns and Paul Heyman come to the ring, very slowly. Lots of time to kill on the Friday after Thanksgiving. Roman has two words to say: "play it." A video about Jey Uso and the Smackdown Survivor Series team losing, and Roman berating Uso for it, plays on the Titantron. Then a video about Roman kicking Drew McIntyre's ass in the Survivor Series main event plays.

Roman berates Uso for coming out to "help" him during his match instead of leaving the building as Reigns told him to. He also says that the Smackdown team lost because they didn't listen to Uso, and they didn't do that because they don't fear or respect him. And that means they don't respect Roman. Roman asks Uso if he thinks Reigns is "some wannabe bitch in the locker room begging for thanksgiving leftovers." Then he asks how people, including Uso's sons and family, look at him if that's what they think of Roman. Roman says that's how Uso is making him feel and he doesn't like it.

Uso looks suitably ashamed of himself. Reigns leaves. Uso slinks away after Roman is gone. Otis comes to the ring. Uso runs back out with a chair and beats the crap out of Otis. Smackdown takes a commercial break.

Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode come to the ring after the break. Ziggler talks some trash about Otis and makes a few fat jokes. Then he makes the bogus and not credible claim he and Roode are good wrestlers with a chance of becoming tag team champions. The Street Profits come out and pretend to mistake Dolph Ziggler for being a Shawn Michaels wannabe (which has been done a bunch of times before, including by HBK himself) and mock Robert Roode for being unable to grow facial hair except on his upper lip (which doesn't make sense because Roode is sporting a full beard). Oof, this segment already sucks and the match hasn't started yet.

They have a match. I suffer through it. Roode wins by rolling up Montez Ford. Nothing here matters.

Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode defeat the Street Profits via pinfall

The Progressive Match Flo is a video about the burgeoning feud between Daniel Bryan and Sami Zayn. Kayla Braxton interview Daniel Bryan backstage. She asks about his strategy against Sami Zayn tonight. Bryan says his strategy is "acceptance and zen." He accepts that Jey Uso has a devil on his shoulder and Sami Zayn is "more delusional than ever." Bryan is here to break Sami's delusions and take his Intercontinental Championship. Smackdown takes a commercial break.

Kayla now interviews the Mysterio family: Rey, Dominik, and Aalyah, and Murphy. Rey cuts a promo about all the things he's thankful for, including Murphy for finally realizing that Seth Rollins is a piece of garbage. The Ratings King of Friday Nights, Baron Corbin, interrupts. He isn't feeling the family love. He also says Rey didn't pass his in-ring talent on to his kids, but he did pass on his bad character judgment. He accuses Murphy of riding the coattails of the Rey Mysterio name. Corbin leaves.

It's time to relive the Final Farewell to the Undertaker at Survivor Series. Lots of time is killed here. I use it to eat some Thanksgiving leftovers, so… thanks, WWE! Side note: I think they may have touched up Vince McMahon's ghastly appearance in the video package. He looked a lot less like a melting wax figure here than he did live on PPV. Father time is a bitch.

WWE plays some canned Thank You Taker chants for a bit and then Sami Zayn comes to the ring as Smackdown takes a commercial break. The show comes back to Zayn cutting a promo on Thanksgiving and shitting on America. It's hard to argue with what he's saying, but I guess it's the presentation (and the fake boos) that makes him a heel. Zayn also talks trash about Daniel Bryan and how Bryan had his chance to beat Zayn at WrestleMania and failed. He says WWE is trying to sabotage him by giving Bryan another match.

Bryan interrupts this nonsense with his entrance. They have a match. It's a non-title match, which means Bryan will win. Scratch that… Zayn wins, by luring Daniel Bryan backstage by running away and then running back out in time to beat the count-out. Heh.

Sami Zayn defeats Daniel Bryan via count-out

After Zayn wins, we see why Bryan didn't make it back. Jey Uso is beating the crap out of him. Kevin Owens breaks it up and then chases after Uso. We're past the top of the hour so that means I had better hurry up and switch over to part two of this recap. Follow me there. Or don't. I don't care!

