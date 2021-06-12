WWE Smackdown: Roman Reigns Family Drama Saves the Show

It's time for another edition of Bleeding Cool's WWE Smackdown recap, where we try to vastly improve the WWE experience by telling you which of the already abridged Smackdown youtube videos are worth your time to watch.

Family Feud

Smackdown's family drama opened and close the show this week, with Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso's conflict kicking off WWE Smackdown and resulting in Jey Uso walking out on both of them before the match. And of course, Rey Mysterio wanted revenge on Roman Reigns for what he did to Dominik last week. Family drama is the best thing on Smackdown each week, so of course you should watch these clips.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Jimmy Uso fires back at Roman Reigns: SmackDown, June 11, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VgUUQF-iyJg)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso put Jey Uso in the middle of their disagreement: SmackDown, June 11, 20.. (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ttLH7NfI-NM)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Jey Uso walks out on Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso: SmackDown, June 11, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oiBoXPZPKwA)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Roman Reigns brawls with Rey & Dominik Mysterio: SmackDown, June 11, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rxqSuFffDNI)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Rey Mysterio vows to show Roman Reigns what a family looks like: SmackDown, June 11, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F02lWnIQr7I)

Poor Sami

Sami Zayn teamed with Apollo Crews to take on Kevin Owens and Big E on WWE Smackdown this week. Zayn ate the pin so Crews didn't have to. And then, after the match, Crews blamed everything on Sami and had Commander Azeez give him the Nigerian Nail. Sami can't catch a break! But you can catch one by skipping this.

50/50 Booking

Last week, Carmella beat Liv Morgan, so this week, Liv Morgan beat Carmella. Vintage WWE! Skip it.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Liv Morgan vs. Carmella: SmackDown, June 11, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=anMEfEf2jKQ)

Sweet Revenge

Cesaro interrupted Seth Rollins on Ding Dong Hello with Bayley. He beat the crap out of Rollins and wrecked the set. Then Bianca Belair appeared to laugh at Bayley, getting revenge for last week. Perhaps the most fun segment on Smackdown this week. Give it a watch.

Otis Gets a Makeover

A singles match between Montez Ford and Chad Cable that ended in DQ would normally be a hard pass for this column, but this time, you get to see Otis interfere in the match while rocking a new look. That's right: Otis has shaved. And it's as disconcerting as you think it is. Give these a watch.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Chad Gable lays down a challenge for The Street Profits: SmackDown, June 11, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BN3vTgTafSU)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Montez Ford vs. Chad Gable: SmackDown, June 11, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6G3XV0cXqrA)

Please, no encore

We were spared Rick Boogs badly attempting to play Shinsuke Nakamura's entrance music before Nakamura beat Baron Corbin by rollup in under two minutes, but Boogs still had enough of a presence to make this segment totally obnoxious. Hopeully, it comes to some kind of conclusion next week. Skip it.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Shinsuke Nakamura vs. King Corbin: SmackDown, June 11, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LjVw3i2Hrwo)

A mostly boring episode of WWE Smackdown bookended by the show's only saving grace, Roman Reigns family drama.

Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: recaps, Smackdown, wrestling, wwe