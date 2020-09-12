WWE Smackdown – Why, Bayley, Why? Attack on Sasha Banks Explained

After so many weeks of PPVs on the weekends, it's hard to believe I'm going to have two whole days off from wrestling recapping this weekend. I don't know what I'll do with myself during that time. But before my big break, there's still some WWE Smackdown to get through. Welcome to part two of Bleeding Cool's WWE Smackdown report – we watch so you don't have to!

WWE Smackdown Report for September 11, 2020 Part 2

Alyse Ashton reports from backstage outside the trainer's room, where she has learned that Jeff Hardy's collapse is due to dehydration. Oh my god! Sheamus has been stealing Hardy's urine to feed his addiction, causing Hardy to become dehydrated!

AJ Styles walks up and cuts a promo. Hardy cheated to win the Intercontinental Championship from Styles, and now Sami Zayn is claiming to be the champ. Styles says he can beat Sami and Jeff, and he doesn't care where and when. He'll prove that AJ Styles is the true, one, and only champ.

Michael Cole shows us a recap of Smackdown Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Nakamura challenging the Street Profits to a match. The Street Profits than arrive in Cesaro and Nakamura's Champions' Lounge here on Smackdown. They want "the snacks." They make a move toward Cesaro and Nakamura's popcorn. Cesaro says they have a match next and don't have time for this nonsense. Angelo Dawkins says they'll take care of the lounge. Nakamura warns them not to touch anything. As soon as they leave, the Street Profits start touching everything.

Lucha House Party comes to the ring. Kalisto cuts a promo about being proud of how his buddies carried on the group while he was out, but now he's back, and as the leader, the titles will soon be theirs. Gran Metalik and that god damn furry, Lince Dorado, don't look pleased by this. Sami Zayn walks into the trainer's room and attacks Jeff Hardy, and Smackdown takes a commercial break. Then Cesaro and Nakamura come out, and this match can finally get underway.

Lucha House Party vs. Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura

Cesaro and Nakamura have the upper hand in this match…

…but then they see that there's a huge party going on in the Champions' Lounge, with champagne getting sprayed everywhere.

Kalisto rolls up Nakamura while he's distracted, and Lucha House Party wins.

Bayley is seen walking backstage with a steel chair in hand. We see a video recapping her vicious attack on Sasha Banks last week. Michael Cole wants to know: why, Bayley, why? Oh, Michael. Bayley didn't screw Sasha. Sasha screwed Sasha. Smackdown takes a commercial break.

Kofi Kingston lectures the kids about vaping, and then Lucha House Party arrive in the champions lounge to party with the Street Profits and their "friends." Then Bayley makes her way to the ring. Oooh, this should be good!

Smackdown Promo – Bayley

Bayley comes to the ring with a steel chair for protection. She gets to the ring and sits down, then. Bayley says everyone is asking how Sasha is doing and when she'll be back, but what about how Bayley feels? She asks if people think she liked doing what she did to Sasha last week. Well, she did. Bayley says everyone wants answers, but she has questions. "Sasha, I know that you're watching. Do you think I'm some sort of idiot? Do you think I'm so naive that after all these years, I didn't know what you were thinking all along? After all, we've been through, who knows you better than me? Nobody!"

Sasha goes through their history and says Sasha pretended to be her best friend but all along was using her. And how does Bayley know? Because Bayley was using her. Bayley used her every step of the way, and thanks to that, she became Bayley Dos Straps, the first Women's Grand Slam winner, and the longest-reigning Smackdown Women's Champion. But after last week, Sasha is completely useless to her.

The fake crowd noise WWE is piping in boos like crazy. Unlike with Roman Reigns earlier, the faces on the Thunderdome screen agree with the fake crowd noise. As Bayley is walking to the back, Nikki Cross comes out to the ring for a number one contender fatal four-way. Bayley attacks her, and Smackdown takes a commercial break.

Alexa Bliss and some officials tend to Nikki as Lacey Evans makes her entrance. Lacey gets in a shoving match with Bliss after tossing her ring gear onto Nikki. Bliss is also in this match, as is Tamina Snuka, who is also in the ring.

Alexa Bliss vs. Nikki Cross vs. Tamina Snuka vs. Lacey Evans

Nikki Cross spends a lot of this match laying around outside the ring. Hey, that's very Roman-like of her. Maybe she'd make a great champion after all.

Cross makes a comeback eventually, and she and Alexa beat up the heels.

But then Bliss gets a blank stare in her eye. She helps Cross up from a diving crossbody onto Lacey and Tamina and gives her Sister Abigail! How fiendish!

Smackdown takes a commercial break, leaving us to ponder the ramifications of all this.

During the break, Alexa Bliss apparently walked backstage, leaving Evans and Tamina to battle it out in the ring.

As you would expect, these two put on a veritable wrestling clinic. Even the computer-generated fake crowd is stunned into silence.

But Nikki Cross recovers in time to break up a pin by Lacey Evans after her moonsault finisher.

Nikki has a good run of offense before the finish.

Evans hits Tamina with the Women's Right, and Cross hits a neckbreaker on Evans. Evans rolls out of the ring, and Tamin tries to hit a Samoan Drop and a Superkick on Cross, but Cross dodges both and wins with a rollup.

That was an entertaining match. It had several different phases, and none of them were overly long, so it kept things interesting. It also had a decisive finish instead of a screwjob or a non-finish, which is a first for tonight. Baron Corbin and Sheamus are seen chatting backstage about their match against Roman Reigns and Jey Uso tonight. Smackdown takes a commercial break.

Otis comes to the ring with Tucker and his Money in the Bank briefcase and lunchbox as Corey Graves shills for WWE Battlegrounds. Will there be meat-based jokes tonight? You'll have to find out in part three of our WWE Smackdown report!

