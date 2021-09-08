WWE Star The Miz Officially Confirmed for Dancing with the Stars Cast

Greetings, comrades. It is I, your El Presidente, here to confirm the previously rumored news that WWE Superstar The Miz will join the cast of Dancing with the Stars for the upcoming season. The news was previously reported as a rumor, but now it's official, with WWE sending out a press release and The Miz appearing on Good Morning America to discuss the news.

WWE.com writes:

The A-Lister is officially making ABC's 30th season of "Dancing With The Stars" Must-See TV. The Miz was announced as one of the upcoming celebrity contestants on "Good Morning America." The two-time Grand Slam Champion will compete alongside Olympic gold medal gymnast Suni Lee, "The Bachelor" Matt James, actress/singer JoJo Siwa and more. "The next title I'm after? The Mirror Ball Trophy!" The Miz said. Don't miss The Miz's fancy footwork in the "Dancing With The Stars" season premiere on Monday, Sept. 20, on ABC.

And The Miz himself took to Twitter to comment:

I'm learning the Paso Doble, Argentine Tango, Waltz, and FoxTrot are very different moves than a Skull Crushing Finale or Figure Four Leg Lock. Honored and excited to be apart of the Season 30 cast of @DancingABC now let's get to work. #DWTS. pic.twitter.com/0vgEOMy4DM — The Miz (@mikethemiz) September 8, 2021 Show Full Tweet

From ABC's press release, here's the full list of celebrities joining the cast this season:

Country singer Jimmie Allen

Spice Girl Melanie C

Christine Chiu ("Bling Empire")

Brian Austin Green ("Beverly Hills, 90210")

Melora Hardin ("The Office")

Social media star Olivia Jade

Matt James ("The Bachelor")

Amanda Kloots ("The Talk")

Martin Kove ("Cobra Kai")

Gold medal Olympian Suni Lee

WWE Superstar Mike "The Miz" Mizanin

Kenya Moore ("The Real Housewives of Atlanta")

Peloton star instructor Cody Rigsby

NBA star Iman Shumpert

Popstar JoJo Siwa

And the full list of professional dancers, including Total Bellas star Artem Chigvintzev:

Brandon Armstrong

Lindsay Arnold

Alan Bersten

Sharna Burgess

Cheryl Burke

Witney Carson

Artem Chigvintsev

Val Chmerkovskiy

Sasha Farber

Jenna Johnson

Daniella Karagach

Pasha Pashkov

Gleb Savchenko

Emma Slater

Britt Stewart

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The "DWTS" 2021 Cast is Revealed! – Dancing with the Stars (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kd_pZpRB4dI)

Also from the press release, here's The Miz's full Dancing with the Stars bio:

WWE's resident Hollywood A-lister is ready for his close-up every time he enters the ring. Born in Cleveland, Mike "The Miz" Mizanin has made a career out of turning hurdles into his own personal trail of awesomeness. While in college, he auditioned for "The Real World" and went on to become one of the most popular cast members of the show's 10th season, "Back to New York." It was on this show where he debuted his wrestling alter ego: "The Miz." In the years following, he became a mainstay on MTV, hosting various popular shows on the network and competing on "The Real World"'s sister show, "Real World/Road Rules." After moving to Los Angeles, he auditioned for the WWE's "Tough Enough," where his performance impressed the WWE executives enough to grant him a developmental contract. In the 12 years and counting that followed, "The Miz" has become one of WWE's biggest stars. He has won the WWE, U.S., Intercontinental, and Tag Team titles (making him the 25th Triple Crown and 14th Grand Slam Champion in the history of the WWE). He also starred in films produced by WWE Studios, best known for playing Sgt. Jake Carter in "The Marine" franchises; and in the reality television series "Miz & Mrs." alongside his wife, WWE Superstar Maryse Ouellet.

The season premiere takes place on September 20th at 8PM Eastern.