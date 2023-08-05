Posted in: Opinion, Sports, TV, TV, WWE | Tagged: detroit, Rhea Ripley, SummerSlam, wrestling, wwe

WWE SummerSlam Slim Jim Battle Royal Sorely Lacking in Rhea Ripley

We enjoy a good battle royal just as much as the next person, but the WWE & Slim Jim are missing one key SummerSlam component: Rhea Ripley.

With tonight bringing the 36th edition of one of the WWE's biggest "tentpole" PPV events (yup, we're showing our age) in the professional wrestling company's history, there are a lot of questions surrounding the Detroit-set event. Will Jey Uso be able to take the title – and the title of "Tribal Chief" – away from Roman Reigns? Why does the WWE keep thinking that Detroit music starts and ends with Kid Rock? And why the **** doesn't WWE Women's World Champion & Judgement Day enforcer Rhea Ripley have a match at the event? If you got the sense over the past few weeks – especially considering how all television roads appeared to be leading to the showdown – that a match between Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez was in the cards, you're not alone. But Ripley taking out Rodriguez during a recent edition of USA Network's WWE Raw was a move that spelled out the inevitable – no match at SummerSlam this year (along with Becky Lynch & Trish Stratus also being left off of the card, reportedly due to time considerations).

But fans did get a chance to hang out with Ripley as she got ready for tonight's event to support the rest of the Judgement Day this afternoon via TikTok – which was running as we were writing this but will most likely end up on the WWE's TikTok page. That said? We're still holding out hope that Ripley could show up in the "Slim Jim Battle Royal" to take out everyone. Here's a look at the tweet from the WWE promoting Ripley's TikTok appearance – followed by Ripley's retweet response:

"I appreciate it, I do. All us women appreciate it. Because at the end of the day, we work all year round for opportunities like this," Ripley shared with ComicBook.com heading into the weekend. "'SummerSlam' it's a massive, massive show for the WWE. It's our second biggest (premium live event) of the year. So to not be on it, it's a little bit heartbreaking, but at the end of the day, I know that we're all still going to be fighting for the next spot, and the next PLE will come up. There's PLEs all the time now. So we will get our shot as well. But yeah, 'SummerSlam,' it's cool to say that you're on it, and I appreciate everyone for backing us girls up."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!