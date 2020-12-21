WWE TLC Video Highlights: Charlotte Flair's Return and More

Last night, WWE aired its final PPV of the year, WWE TLC, on the WWE Network. Emanating from the Thunderdome inside Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay, Florida, the show featured just six matches (plus one on the pre-show) and delivered some really solid wrestling and even storytelling in all of them. There was a surprise return, a title change, and yes, a man was lit on fire in the middle of the ring. Here's some video highlights released by WWE.

WWE TLC kicked off with an 8-man tag match on the pre-show in which Big E, Daniel Bryan, Otis, and Shorty G took on Sami Zayn, Baron Corbin, Cesaro, and Shinsuke Nakamura. The match largely served to further the feud between Big E and Sami Zayn. Here's a clip from the match.

Big E would go on to deliver a warning to Sami later in the show.

The main card of WWE TLC started with the WWE Championship TLC match between Drew McIntyre and AJ Styles. It was a violent way to start the show.

Afterward, a victorious Drew McIntyre spoke about his experience.

Next up was the Smackdown Women's Championship match between Carmella and Sasha Banks. Carmella put up a good fight and had maybe the best match of her career, but Sasha walked out victorious. Here's a clip.

After the match, Sasha Banks looked to the future.

For the zillionth time, Hurt Business took on The New Day in an attempt to win the Raw tag team championships, the only title change at WWE TLC. But this time, they succeeded!

I never doubted you, Shelton! Never for a minute. Okay, sure, maybe in my prediction article before the show, but does that really count?

Next up, Charlotte Flair returned as Asuka's mystery partner to take on Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler for the Women's Tag Team Championships.

And Charlotte was the star of the match, with everyone else an afterthought.

Charlotte and Asuka emerged victorious. What do they do now? Choose a tag team name, of course.

Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens was next in a championship TLC match. Owens found himself in a two-on-one handicap match with Jey Uso constantly interfering, but he still nearly had us convinced he could pull off the victory. This kid has a lot of heart! Brains, on the other hand…

Reigns won the night and retained the Universal Championship, but the main event of WWE TLC featured the first Firefly Inferno Match between Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt.

As it turned out, it was pretty much like the original Inferno Match between The Undertaker and Kane many years ago, except the the fire was further away from the ring and the lack of a live crowd upped the potential for burning stunts.

All in all, it was a pretty good show to close out the PPV year for WWE. Now how about some more highlights from WWE TLC?