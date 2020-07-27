Wynonna Earp Posts Season 4 Opener, Takes Earpers Behind the Scenes

So after checking out all of the coolness that SYFY's Wynonna Earp brought to this year's Comic-Con@Home and seeing how excited series creator/showrunner Emily Andras and stars Melanie Scrofano, Tim Rozan, Dominique Provost-Chalkley, Katherine Barrell, and Varun Saranga, were about the series' return, there's no doubt where Earpers' eyeballs were on Sunday night. But let's say you had to work, had a personal obligation, or had some reason for not being able to watch it when it aired. Or maybe you're interested in the series but you're afraid it's too much to do a deep-dive into with a new series underway?

A look at Wynonna Earp season 4 (Image: SYFY)
WYNONNA EARP — "On the Road Again" Episode 401 — Pictured: (l-r) Melanie Scrofano as Wynonna Earp, Katherine Barrell as Officer Nicole Haught — (Photo by: Michelle Faye/Wynonna Earp Productions, Inc./SYFY)

Well, no worries because we have you covered- well, we have you covered with the help of SYFY. So like Maria tells the curtains-wearing Von Trapp kids in The Sound of Music, let's start at the very beginning because it's a very fine place to start- especially with the following recap that answers the question, "Who Is Wynonna Earp?".

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xlMhG1WweJ0&t=3s

Now here's a look at the fourth season premiere. Seriously. We're not kidding. The folks over at SYFY want to win over as many new Earpers as possible, so offering up the first taste for free? Nice move, SYFY. Nice move. But what happens after you watch it but there's no one around yet to geek out over it with? Once again, we've got you covered: check out the behind-the-scenes clip with the cast and creative team to learn about everything that went into getting the series "On the Road Again":

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lsrn5Xu6sIM

Wynonna Earp season 4, episode 1 "On the Road Again": Wynonna Earp races to find a way into the Garden before her sister is trapped forever. Directed by Paolo Barzman, and written by Brendon Yorke.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VO5ZHAnvFgI

Here's a look back at the official fourth-season trailer, along with the season's official overview:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XnI68aEEVWI&feature=emb_logo

In Season 4, the infamous Earp Curse is broken, and witty and wild demon hunter Wynonna Earp would love to be celebrating with cold whisky and hot donuts. Too bad she has to rescue everyone she loves, save the town of Purgatory, and take on her most diabolical, Earp-hating enemy yet — all without her trustworthy gun, Peacemaker. And that's just Monday…

