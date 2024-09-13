Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: Dominique Provost-Chalkley, interview, katherine barrell, Melanie Scrofano, Tim Rozon, Tubi, Wynonna Earp, Wynonna Earp: Vengeance

Wynonna Earp: Provost-Chalkley & Barrell Talk "Vengeance," WayHaught

Wynonna Earp stars Dominique Provost-Chalkley & Katherine Barrell spoke with Bleeding Cool about returning for "Vengeance," the WayHaught dynamic, the franchise's future, and more.

Aside from being one of the more underrated supernatural action TV shows, Wynonna Earp has developed one of the most loyal fanbases even when original network SYFY put the brakes on it after four seasons in 2021. Three years later, the franchise has a second life as a Tubi Original special, Wynonna Earp: Vengeance, that retains the core cast led by Melanie Scrofano, Tim Rozon, Dominique Provost-Chalkley, and Katherine Barrell as Wynonna, Doc Holliday (Wynonna's sister) Waverly Earp, and Sheriff Nicole Haught. Provost-Chalkley and Barrell developed a rare sustained positive portrayal of an LGBTQ relationship on prime-time television, even finding themselves married as fans affectionately call "Wayhaught". The two spoke to Bleeding Cool about returning to Wynonna Earp after three years, how their characters' evolved, how they feel about fans' reception of "Wayhaught" and representation, sowing the seeds for a season five, and Barrell's side project with Scrofano in the 2024 Tubi Original film, Clickbait: Unfollowed.

Wynonna Earp Stars Dominique Provost-Chalkey & Katherine Burrell on Waverly & Nicole's Journey & Fighting Alongside Wynonna & Doc

Bleeding Cool: How does it feel to get back in the saddle, so to speak, for the Wynonna Earp universe for this opportunity in 'Vengeance.'

Provost-Chalkley: So great. I can't quite believe it's happening more than anything. It felt like we wrapped everything up in season four so beautifully, and ['Vengeance'] feels like a gift to reconnect with the characters, come back home, and continue telling the story.

Barrell: I agree with what Dom said. It feels special, and it was such a bonus. I was at peace that we might not be able to go back and when we got the chance to, it was a bonus and surprise.

How do you feel your characters have grown with each season with Melanie and Tim?

Provost-Chalkley: Enormously. We've witnessed these characters grow up. Speaking for Waverly, she has come into herself over the years because of the environment she has been in and the people she's been surrounded by, so we see so much evolution in her character. It's amazing to see some of the shots from season one versus the special now, both in physicality and the look of the character, Also the maturity that has come with the growth of Waverly and in every step of the way. She's probably maybe one of the characters who's evolved the most if that's fair to say, but I felt a huge shift anyway in her life.

Barrell: Nicole Haught's development has been more subtle for sure, but a lot of accepting and living alongside chaos rather than trying to keep it at bay, especially marrying Waverly and having to be at peace with the unpredictability and chaos, will never be far behind when you're with an Earp. Nicole is a steadier and more confident leader than she's ever been. It's nice to see her in the role of sheriff and getting to do some things the way she wanted to do when she was working under Nedley (Greg Lawson), and now she gets to try out some of her ideas. She's in a place of great confidence, for sure.

How do you break down the dynamics, chemistry, and evolution between Waverly and Nicole, and what can we expect in 'Vengeance?' What does it mean to the series' LGBTQ fans?

Barrell: We have seen "Wayhaught" go through such an incredible journey and are lucky to play characters who have been a beacon of positive representation for so long on the air. I'm not super pop culture savvy, but I don't think there are any other shows which have been on as long as we have with a couple that's been loved within the queer community. That's a big honor for us and a huge responsibility and we continue to carry that responsibility and do the best we can with it. I'm proud to see another evolution of "Wayhaught" amidst all the markers they've crossed together; it's rare and special.

Provost-Chalkley: Beautifully said.

How does a special open the door for a series continuation? How is progress so far to make season five a reality? Did you feel the special help tie some loose ends?

Provost-Chalkley: It opened more than anything. We tied up the loose ends and then we unraveled it, which leads us to the potential of a season five. We need it now more than ever; if anything, season four would have been hard to pitch. We need a season five, but now, with the special, we need a season five to figure out what comes next after this massive shake-up after three years of war, peace, and within purgatory Kat was talking about. It lends itself nicely to praying for season five, and we hope we can continue that story.

Barrell: Definitely!

What are your character's favorite moments from the series?

Provost-Chalkley: Happiness moments…Maybe we should talk about the special. What do you think?

Barrell: Yeah, let's talk about the special. One of my favorite moments was during the big…there's a…I'm trying not to spoil it. There is a moment where Waverly and Nicole get to "team up on the field," let's say. That was fun and special to shoot because often, we find when things go down, our characters split off since they have different skill sets. We got a moment to be together and I enjoyed shooting that. I had a lot of fun that day so that's one for me that stood out.

Provost-Chalkley: Beautiful! I realize I said, let's talk about the special, and then we can't spoil it [laughs]. Some lovely scenes with everybody in the homestead felt like a defining moment when we were back. We were doing this, looking at everyone, feeling like you're back with family, and it was such a lovely thing to film.

The final question goes to Kat. What's it like having Melanie as the creative partner on 'Clickbait: Unfollowed?'

Barrell: Melanie is so awesome. Dom and I agree she is a brilliant creative force, and has such bravery, so witty and funny. It was an amazing partnership working on 'Clickbait' with her, and I am always in awe of Melanie's bravery as a creator. She is so free in her work, which allows her to come up with the most entertaining and funny; whether it's as an actor, writer, or director, there is a freedom to her creative expression I admire greatly. It was most apparent when I got to work so intimately with her for so long. She is brilliant on so many levels.

Wynonna Earp: Vengeance is available on Tubi. You can check out our interview with Scrofano and Rozon.

