Wynonna Earp Season 4 Opening Eps Available Free; Episode 3 Preview

Well, we're pretty sure that's a lot for Earpers out there to process. Two episodes in and SYFY's Wynonna Earp is doing whatever it takes to bring as many Earpers under their tent as possible- including posting the first two episodes online for free. Yup, no passwords, user ID, or anything like that. And you may want to mini-binge both episodes to get a true appreciation for where things stand heading into next week's episode. Without going the MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD! route, let's just say that Wynonna (Melanie Scrofano) goes to some extraordinary lengths to get her fam back- and in those moments? There's usually a very "timely" price to be paid.

So here's a look at the first two episodes of the fourth season, "On the Road Again" and "Friends in Low Places," followed by a preview and episode overview for next Sunday's episode "Look at Them Beans":

Wynonna Earp season 4, episode 1 "On the Road Again": Wynonna Earp races to find a way into the Garden before her sister is trapped forever.

Wynonna Earp season 4, episode 2 "Friends in Low Places": Wynonna works with a new ally to rescue her family, but reunions come at a price.

Wynonna Earp season 4, episode 3 "Look at Them Beans": Wynonna Earp races to find a way into the Garden before her sister is trapped forever.

In Season 4, the infamous Earp Curse is broken, and witty and wild demon hunter Wynonna Earp would love to be celebrating with cold whisky and hot donuts. Too bad she has to rescue everyone she loves, save the town of Purgatory, and take on her most diabolical, Earp-hating enemy yet — all without her trustworthy gun, Peacemaker. And that's just Monday…

Melanie Scrofano, Dominique Provost-Chalkley, Shamier Anderson, Tim Rozon, Katherine Barrell, and Varun Saranga star in the SYFY series. Created by showrunner and executive producer Emily Andras, the series is produced in Calgary by SEVEN24 Films and distributed by IDW Entertainment. Jordy Randall, Tom Cox, Ted Adams, David Ozer, Rick Jacobs, and Todd Berger also serve as executive producers.