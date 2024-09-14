Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Wynonna Earp, Tracker/Jensen Ackles & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Wynonna Earp, Superman & Lois, Tracker/Jensen Ackles, American Horror Stories, Lil Wayne/Super Bowl & more!

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? USA Network's WWE SmackDown, VP Kamala Harris/ABC, Tubi's Wynonna Earp: Vengeance, CW's Superman & Lois, DC Studios' Waller & Peacemaker, CBS's Tracker/Jensen Ackles, Disney+'s Agatha All Along, Paramount+ with Showtime's Dexter: Original Sin, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol, Hulu's American Horror Stories, FX's Grotesquerie, Lil Wayne/Super Bowl LIX, Mobile Suit Gundam, Netflix's Thumblite, The Simpsons/Hank Azaria, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Wynonna Earp: Vengeance, Superman & Lois, Tracker/Jensen Ackles, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol, American Horror Stories, Grotesquerie, Lil Wayne/Super Bowl LIX, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, September 14, 2024:

WWE SmackDown Sets Megan Thee Stallion, RM "Neva Play" as New Intro

VP Kamala Harris on Gun Control, Economy & More in New ABC Interview

Wynonna Earp: Provost-Chalkley & Barrell Talk "Vengeance," WayHaught

Superman & Lois Final Season Images: Lois/Clark, Lex/Amanda & More

Waller Moved After Peacemaker "For a Variety of Reasons": James Gunn

The Chadster Begs: Don't Watch AEW Rampage!; TV Deal Hurts WWE

Tracker Season 2 Official Trailer Previews Jensen Ackles' Return

Agatha All Along: Cool New Character Posters, Sneak Preview Released

Dexter: Original Sin Spotlights Sarah Michelle Gellar, Patrick Dempsey

The Walking Dead "Book of Carol" Teaser: Bet on Hope, Fight to Reunite

American Horror Stories Returns for 5-Episode Huluween 2024 Event

Grotesquerie Teaser: Sister Megan, Det. Tryon Hunt a Divine Monster

Lil Wayne Reacts to Kendrick Lamar/Super Bowl LIX News: "It Broke Me"

Mobile Suit Gundam Anime Movies Set for Theatrical Screenings

The Walking Dead/NYCC: "Dead City," "Book of Carol" Panels Announced

Thumblite: Rosamund Pike Set to Lead Netflix's Silicon Valley Thriller

The Simpsons: Azaria's Chief Wiggum Reacts to Springfield/Cat Nonsense

Always Sunny, Grotesquerie, Arcane, Dexter & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

