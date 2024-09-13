Posted in: Music, Pop Culture, Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: Megan Thee Stallion, RM, Smackdown, wwe

WWE SmackDown Sets Megan Thee Stallion, RM "Neva Play" as New Intro

With WWE SmackDown now on USA Network, the show has a new intro track: Megan Thee Stallion's "Neva Play" (featuring BTS' RM).

Heading into Wednesday night's MTV 2024 VMAs, show host Megan Thee Stallion dropped a sick track featuring BTS' RM – our latest musical addiction, "Neva Play." Produced by B Ham, Peter Fenn, and Shae Jacobs, it's a track that's going to claim "squatter's rights" in your brain for a very long time. We've got anime references, a ten-ton hint about beef with another rapper, and Megan Thee Stallion and RM reminding folks about the trails that she and BTS both blazed for those who came after them (in other words, pay respect). The track was released a little more than three years after Megan Thee Stallion and BTS teamed on "Butter (Megan Thee Stallion Remix)" – performing the song live together not long after. Well, it seems we weren't the only ones impressed with the track…

Earlier tonight, WWE marked the return of SmackDown to USA Network – and they knew that "Neva Play" would be the right mood-setter for the show's move. For those who need updating, new WWE rights deals saw WWE SmackDown returning to USA Network, WWE Raw heading to Netflix, and WWE NXT heading to CW. But because of a time gap in the new deals, USA Network will serve as the home to both SmackDown and Raw for the remainder of the year.

Here's a look at how Megan Thee Stallion's "Neva Play" kicked off the first episode of WWE SmackDown on USA Network since it last aired on September 27, 2019 – followed by a look at Triple H making his way to the ring to honor the special occasion:

