Always Sunny, Grotesquerie, Arcane, Dexter & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Michael Connelly's The Waiting, Audible's Wynonna Earp: Tales from Purgatory, AMC's The Walking Dead, FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Svengoolie's Halloween BOO-Nanza!, Law & Order: Criminal Justice System, Viz Media's BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War, VP Harris/Trump, Crunchyroll's Dragon Ball DAIMA, Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution, DC Studios's Creature Commandos, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, Netflix's Twilight of the Gods, FX's Grotesquerie, Netflix's Arcane, TBS's AEW Dynamite, Ewan McGregor/Obi-Wan Kenobi, Paramount+ with Showtime's Dexter: Original Sin, Netflix's Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, Wattpad's Third Shift Society, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, September 13, 2024:

The Waiting: Michael Connelly Checks Out His New Ballard/Bosch Novel

Wynonna Earp, Doc Holliday Have "Tales from Purgatory" for Audible

The Walking Dead: Reedus, McBride on That Friendship Bracelet Scene

Kaitlin Olson on "Always Sunny" Success Story, Working with McElhenney

Svengoolie's Halloween BOO-Nanza! Offers MeTV Month of Tricks & Treats

Law & Order: Criminal Justice System Host Discusses Franchise Appeal

BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War LA/NYC Events: Voice Actors & More

VP Harris Delivers One-Debate Knockout: Trump Now "No Más" on Debates

Dragon Ball DAIMA Makes Crunchyroll Debut in October (Yes, That Soon!)

Criminal Minds: Evolution Casts Aimee Garcia for Multi-Episode Arc

Creature Commandos: DC Studios Series Set for NYCC 2024: James Gunn

Rick and Morty Season 8, Lazarus & More: Adult Swim's NYCC 2024 Plans

Twilight of the Gods Trailer Previews Zack Snyder's Animated Series

Grotesquerie Teaser: An Evil Only Nash-Betts' Det. Lois Tryon Can See

Arcane Season 2 Soundtrack: Twenty One Pilots, Stray Kids & More

AEW Dynamite Ignites Post-All Out as Grand Slam Storylines Take Shape

Ewan McGregor Wants More Obi-Wan Kenobi – Are You Listening, Disney?

Dexter: Original Sin Teaser: Prequel Series Arrives This December

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft Poster/Images; Trailer Next Week

Third Shift Society: Wattpad Webtoon Comic to Get TV Series Adapt

