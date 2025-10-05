Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: wytches

Wytches Animated Adapt "Still In Production": Snyder Offers Update

Scott Snyder offered an update on Prime Video's adaptation of Snyder and artist Jock's comic book series Wytches - and it sounds promising.

Article Summary Prime Video's Wytches animated series remains in production, with animatics for season one nearing completion.

Scott Snyder says Wytches delivers unique present-day horror not yet seen on television.

The show promises extreme horror tones, mixing body horror, high emotion, and resonant character work.

Visual style will closely align with Jock’s original comic art, offering a fresh animation experience for fans.

What better time than the Halloween season to get an update on how things are going with Prime Video's upcoming animated adaptation of writer Scott Snyder's and artist Jock's Image Comics comic book series Wytches, right? That's exactly what we have to pass along, with Showrunner Snyder dropping a quick update in the latest edition of his Substack, Our Best Jackett ("E220: Comics in the Post-Cinematic Universe"). "We've got 'Wytches' going. We're still in production, finishing the animatics for the first season. It's going great. I'm really, really excited about it and can't wait for you to see it," Snyder wrote. It will be interesting to see if Wytches could end up hitting screens before the end of 2026 – getting a tease of some kind in Prime Video's 2026 trailer would be a serious bonus.

Wytches is "Present-Day Horror": Scott Snyder

In a previous Our Best Jackett Substack newsletter ("Newsletter #167: Season's Greetings!") from December 2023 (we told you we've been covering this for a while), Snyder did an impressive job of explaining how a writers' room operates by taking us step-by-step through how the one he's running is shaping the season. At the end of his newsletter, Snyder offered some very interesting comparisons to give us a better sense of the vibe & tone we can expect from the animated series.

"It's just something we haven't seen on television." Snyder shared, "It's sort of extreme horror—real Clive Barker, John Carpenter, Paul Verhoeven too, like really body horror mixed with really high emotion, like really, I think, and I hope some resonant, substantive character work. So it's got these extremes like 'Invincible' where it's hyper-violent, hyper-scary because it's horror over here, but also hyper-emotional, and it has things that we really care about."

The showrunner continued, "So it'll be a really big swing for animation because there isn't anything like it on TV. It's less genre than some of the other horror stuff that's there that I love, like I love 'Castlevania' and 'Castlevania: Nocturne.' But it's less genre. It's present-day horror, so it's just something we haven't seen on television, and visually it's going to mimic Jock's art a lot, so it's really unique."

