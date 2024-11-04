Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: jock, scott snyder, wytches

Wytches: Scott Snyder Getting "Really Heavy" Into Production Side Now

Showrunner Scott Snyder shared that he's shifted to the production side of Prime Video's animated adaptation of his and artist Jock's Wytches.

It's been a little over a month since we last checked in on how things were going with Prime Video's animated adaptation of writer Scott Snyder's and artist Jock's Image Comics comic book series Wytches. As we inched closer to October, Snyder shared via his Our Best Jackett substack that voice casting was underway ("We're doing casting right now. It's really exciting, the voice casting. So we're listening to actors and actresses like, say the dialogue and actually record Sailor and Seb, their voices. It's just the coolest thing") and offered a production and writing update.

In his most recent update ("Newsletter #194: A Return to Form!"), Snyder noted that his focus on the animated series now is on the production side and not on the writing side (though he noted in his previous post that they will "still be working on scripts for season two"), giving him more breathing room to work with when it comes to writing his comics titles. "So I'm really, really excited. It's the first time in a while I can just focus on comics. Season one for 'Wytches' is in production. We're doing voice casting and then animation. So we'll be really heavy into that, into production. So I'll still be very, very invested and involved in the 'Wytches' series," Snyder wrote. "But in terms of writing scripts, comics will be my gig for a little bit, and I'm very, very excited to just have that in front of me."

Wytches is "Present-Day Horror": Scott Snyder

In his December 1, 2023, Our Best Jackett Substack newsletter ("Newsletter #167: Season's Greetings!") – we can't believe that it's close to a year already – Snyder does an impressive job of explaining how a writers' room operates by taking us step-by-step through how the one he's running is shaping the season. At the end of his newsletter, Snyder offered some very interesting comparisons to give us a better sense of the vibe & tone we can expect from the animated series.

"It's just something we haven't seen on television." Snyder shared, "It's sort of extreme horror—real Clive Barker, John Carpenter, Paul Verhoeven too, like really body horror mixed with really high emotion, like really, I think, and I hope some resonant, substantive character work. So it's got these extremes like 'Invincible' where it's hyper-violent, hyper-scary because it's horror over here, but also hyper-emotional, and it has things that we really care about."

The showrunner continued, "So it'll be a really big swing for animation because there isn't anything like it on TV. It's less genre than some of the other horror stuff that's there that I love, like I love 'Castlevania' and 'Castlevania: Nocturne.' But it's less genre. It's present-day horror, so it's just something we haven't seen on television, and visually it's going to mimic Jock's art a lot, so it's really unique."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!