X-Men '97: Cal Dodd aka Logan/Wolverine Checks In From The Studio

Back in November 2021, Marvel Studios was part of the onslaught of announcements of what's to come that came out of Disney+ Day. And while the line-up of upcoming new live-action and animated series was pretty impressive (we're all-in on Moon Knight and She-Hulk, in particular), it's interesting that one of the new series announced is actually a look back to the past. Of course, we're talking about X-Men '97. Written by executive producer Beau DeMayo and set to premiere some time in 2023, the new series will explore existing and new stories set within the '90s timeline of the beloved X-Men: The Animated Series. But it's not just the characters and storyline that are returning. Series alums Cal Dodd as Logan/Wolverine, Lenore Zann as Anna Marie/Rogue, George Buza as Hank McCoy/Beast, Adrian Hough as Kurt Wagner/Nightcrawler, Christopher Britton as Nathaniel Essex/Mister Sinister, Catherine Disher as Jean Grey, Chris Potter as Remy LeBeau/Gambit, Alison Sealy-Smith as Ororo Munroe/Storm, and Alyson Court as Jubilation Lee/Jubilee are also expected to return. In addition, Jennifer Hale, Anniwaa Buachie, Ray Chase, Matthew Waterson, J.P. Karliak, Holly Chou, Jeff Bennett, and A.J. LoCascio are set to join the cast. Now, we're getting a look at a familiar face and a very familiar voice confirming that recording on the series is already underway.

Well, any questions there may have been about Dodd returning were answered by the man who voiced Wolverine for all five seasons of the original animated series (appearing in all but three of the run's 76 episodes), with Dodd taking to Twitter to share a look from the recording studio (and make sure to check out his jacket):

"This is the first X-Men title produced by Marvel Studios," Disney's head of streaming television, Brad Winderbaum, said in a statement. "What an amazing first step to reintroduce audiences to the X-Men with a look at one of the most pinnacle eras of the X-Men comics, which was the '90s," said Disney's head of streaming television, Brad Winderbaum, in a statement during Disney+ Day when the news was first announced. "That iconic style that has its roots in Chris Claremont, and is celebrated in Jim Lee, and then again in 'The Animated Series.' Over the years, as we've met with so many filmmakers who have come in to pitch on various projects, the touchstone that we hear over and over again is 'X-Men: The Animated Series.'"