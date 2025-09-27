Posted in: Disney+, TV | Tagged: X-Men '97

X-Men '97 Season 2 "Very, Very Dark"; "A Lot of People Die": Marquand

X-Men '97 star Ross Marquand (The Walking Dead) had some pretty dark and ominous teases to drop about what viewers can expect from Season 2.

Article Summary X-Men '97 Season 2 teased as "very, very dark" with a lot of character deaths ahead, per Ross Marquand.

Cyclops and Jean are stranded in 3960 A.D., while others face Ancient Egypt and a young Apocalypse.

Expect new battles and the return of Apocalypse, voiced by Marquand and described as pivotal for S2.

Marvel's Brad Winderbaum hints at two new X-teams joining the animated series in the upcoming season.

Marvel Animation and Disney+'s X-Men '97 left fans with a whole lot of questions to be answered during the second season (and hopefully beyond). After Forge learns from Bishop that the team is scattered and trapped across time, we get a look at Cyclops and Jean in 3960 A.D., where they meet up with Mother Askani and a young Nathan. Meanwhile, Rogue, Nightcrawler, Beast, Xavier, and Magneto find themselves in Ancient Egypt at around 3000 B.C., with En Sabah Nur, a young version of Apocalypse, making his presence known (while present-day Apocalypse finds one of Gambit's playing cards in Genosha). See what we mean?

Taking part in a "The Walking Dead" panel with Cooper Andrews during the FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention, Ross Marquand was kind enough to drop a few interesting teases about what he describes as a "very dark" second season. "I play Apocalypse next season too, so there's a lot of scenes for myself as Apocalypse. I'm dressed in rags, which is kind of weird, but yeah," Marquand shared. Regarding just how "very dark" Season 2 gets, Marquand added that he was "amazed Disney greenlit it because it's so dark. It's very, very dark. A lot of people die, and so many people don't talk about it. Just being honest."

X-Men '97 S02: Marvel Studios' Brad Winderbaum's Previous Updates

During Disney's D23 Fan Expo, Marvel Studios' Brad Winderbaum was joined by series stars Cal Dodd and Lenore Zann – and right from the start, we learned that the team would have the outfits that their comic book counterparts were famous for during Grant Morrison's run with New X-Men (designed by artist Frank Quitely). While a sneak preview was screened, it still hasn't been released. Zann shared that Rogue will be on a "hero journey" during the second season: "She's on a mission, and she's not going to stop until she gets what she wants." Dodd added that he was so happy that they are bringing back Bishop – teasing that all Hell breaks loose and he has no idea what's happening with him during the season. Along with Bishop, we also learned that Polaris, Danger (not Warlock, as originally reported), and Apocalypse will appear. But that's far from all…

During a screening of the first season of the animated series, Collider was on hand for a Q&A that included Winderbaum, supervising producer Jake Casterona, and director Emi/Emmett Yonemura. When it came to the topic of what they could share about Season 2, Winderbaum dropped a ten-ton tease, giving fans the heads-up that they should start brushing up on their "X" teams – because two of them will be making an appearance. "There's many teams in Marvel that have the letter 'X' that are followed by a hyphen. I would put it to you like this… there's two other X-teams in Season 2." We have a feeling that one of them could be a real "force" of nature and that the other one could be a major "factor" in what happens during the second season.

