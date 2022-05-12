X-Men '97: Moon Knight Writer Offers Beau DeMayo F-Bomb Approval

With all of the shows that Marvel Studios has on tap for the remainder of this year and in 2023, the one we haven't heard a whole lot about but is as eagerly anticipated as any other show on the Disney+ is the upcoming animated series revival X-Men '97, a continuation of X-Men: The Animated Series. Well, that changes today with some thoughts on what series head writer Beau DeMayo has in store from none other than Moon Knight head writer Jeremy Slater. Having worked together with DeMayo on the Oscar Isaac-starring series, Slater had the opportunity to learn about some of the storytelling tricks he's hiding up his sleeve for the series. And let's just say that Slater's impressed. "Beau DeMayo, who's doing 'X-Men '97', is one of the best writers I have ever worked with in my life. He's an absolute genius," Slater shared exclusively with ComicBook. "And the other day, we had our writers' dinner, and he was telling me some of the things they have planned for 'X-Men '97.' I can't say a single thing, except you guys have no idea how excited you should be for that show." Though willing to go so far as to call it "f***ing awesome," Slater wasn't about to offer up any intel. "That's all I can say about it. But the stuff he was saying — every episode — it was blowing my mind of what he was sort of pitching," Slater teased. "So you guys have no idea how excited you should be for that show."

Checking in with Justin Underwood for an interview on Underwood's YouTube channel (which you can check out here), X-Men: The Animated Series' writers Eric Lewald and Julia Lewald praised the work that DeMayo has been doing as showrunner & offered some insight into how many episodes the season will be as well as a better approximation of when it will be released. "There is great love and affection and respect from an entire group of people that are doing this show, starting at the top with Beau DeMayo as the showrunner. And they have this challenge, I believe, looking at 10 episodes for the first season that's gonna come out mid-next year, and they're starting it soon after ours ended," the pair revealed. With the new series picking up the plot threads directly from the original animated series, fans will be able to easily recognize the connections- with the duo adding: "There'll be references, fans will be able to sit down and say 'Oh, I'm thinking about stuff that happened previously on 'X-Men', and it's gonna lead into… So, they're starting at that starting point and then building the stories that they'd like to go off of that." Here's a look back to Dodd's Instagram post from earlier this year putting to rest any questions out there about whether or not the man who voiced Wolverine for all five seasons of the original animated series (appearing in all but three of the run's 76 episodes) would be returning for the animated revival:

Stemming from writer, showrunner & executive producer DeMayo, the series is expecting to see alums Cal Dodd as Logan/Wolverine, Lenore Zann as Anna Marie/Rogue, George Buza as Hank McCoy/Beast, Adrian Hough as Kurt Wagner/Nightcrawler, Christopher Britton as Nathaniel Essex/Mister Sinister, Catherine Disher as Jean Grey, Chris Potter as Remy LeBeau/Gambit, Alison Sealy-Smith as Ororo Munroe/Storm, and Alyson Court as Jubilation Lee/Jubilee return. In addition, Jennifer Hale, Anniwaa Buachie, Ray Chase, Matthew Waterson, J.P. Karliak, Holly Chou, Jeff Bennett, and A.J. LoCascio are set to join the cast.