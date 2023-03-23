X-Men '97, Secret Invasion, Loki & More: Who Makes Marvel's 2023 Cut? A recent report has insiders saying that Marvel Studios is reportedly eyeing 3-4 Disney+ series in 2023. So who do you think makes the cut?

Earlier this month, we took a look at how Loki Season 2, Secret Invasion, Ironheart, Echo, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, X-Men '97, or What If…? Season 2 were all listed as "COMING SOON" and what that could mean streaming-wise moving forward. Why? Because most of them had premiere release windows targeted for 2023 – at least until the word came down from Disney CEO Bob Iger that there were going to be some major changes coming to get the company back onto stronger financial footing – and that streaming was going to feel the impact. And one of those changes was going to be spreading how streaming series would be released, leaving us with question marks regarding exactly how many series would hit screens this year. Now, thanks to a report from Variety on the surprise exit of Victoria Alonso, Marvel Studios' president of physical production, post-production, VFX & animation earlier this week.

In the profile piece, sources alleged that post-production under Alonso's watch wasn't able to keep up with the constant flow of new films & series that were coming out (In 2021 and 2022, Marvel released 17 titles – seven movies, eight streaming series & two TV specials – over the course of 23 months). Toward the end of the Variety article, it's also reported from insiders that the five planned streaming series may be carved down to 3-4 (with the remaining series debuting in 2024 or later). So what will make the cut if that's the case? Our bet? Loki Season 2, Secret Invasion & X-Men '97, if there are three for this year. If they go with a fourth, then I could see it being Ironheart. But for now… stay tuned!

Not long after Iger shared his thoughts, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige revealed during an interview with EW that Phases 5 & 6 might not be too kind to the streaming side of the MCU. During the interview, Feige referenced a recent Saturday Night Live sketch (see above) that made the point that there's so much content out there & available that viewers can't keep track to make the point that hitting the "zeitgeist" has gotten harder now that there's so much competition for viewers' attention spans. So in an effort to make sure that Marvel Studios and its MCU projects "really stand out and stand above," Feige shared that "the pace at which we're putting out the Disney+ shows will change so they can each get a chance to shine." When asked if that meant that series would be spread out more or if that meant fewer shows per year, Feige responded, "Both, I think."