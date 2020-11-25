Xavier Woods Saves G4 Reunion; Rewarded with Relaunch Hosting Gig

Just when it looked like 2020 was a complete wash… that the light has been all but extinguished… when hope seemed as distant as the remote now that you got yourself comfortable on the couch… the forces of G4 reunited to make this holiday week something special. By the time A Very Special G4 Holiday Reunion Special wrapped up on YouTube (and also available on Twitch), Adam Sessler, Kevin Pereira, Olivia Munn, Morgan Webb, Kristin Adams, and Blair Herter not only kicked us in our feels when it came to showcasing some of the best and brightest (and not so much) from the network- and in particular, Attack of the Show, and X-Play! With guest appearances from Chris Hardwick, Alison Haislip, Candace Bailey, and Jessica Chobot, the stage was set for the network to reconcile its past before forging anew future.

Except there was one problem: a nefarious plot has been hatched by a surprise "super villain" to put an end to any thought of a G4 comeback once and for all. Thankfully, WWE wrestler, New Day member, and hardcore gamer Xavier Woods (aka Austin Creed) was on hand to save the day. For his troubles, the UpUpDownDown host and soon-to-be a downloadable content character in Gears 5 was awarded a golden briefcase by Herter- one that can best be described as a cross between WWE's Money in the Bank briefcase and a Willy Wonka golden ticket. Times ten.

You see, Woods has been offered a mission that's not impossible for a gamer like him… one that we know he will accept. Woods is now an official member of the new G4… so stay tuned!

CAMPAIGN COMPLETE! #CREED4G4 Welcome @WWE Superstar Xavier Woods, @AustinCreedWins, Future King of the Ring AND absurdly long title collector to the G4 Family! pic.twitter.com/0PrjwTUpwV — G4TV (@G4TV) November 25, 2020

To celebrate, you might be able to catch Woods at the Among Us party here, and you can check out the G4 reunion video below (with a teaser of more to come during… like you knew it wasn't going to happen… an end credits scene):