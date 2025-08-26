Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Y: Marshals, yellowstone

Y: Marshals Welcomes Gil Birmingham, Brecken Merrill & More to Cast

Gil Birmingham, Brecken Merrill, Mo Brings Plenty, Arielle Kebbel, Ash Santos, Tatanka Means, and Brett Cullen have joined CBS's Y: Marshals.

With the Yellowstone Ranch behind him, Luke Grimes's Kayce Dutton joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals. Combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana, Kayce and his teammates must balance family, duty, and the high psychological cost that comes with serving as the last line of defense in the region's war on violence. With CBS's Y: Marshals set to spotlight the next stage in Kayce's life beginning midseason, the spinoff series sees some familiar and new faces joining the cast. Gil Birmingham, Brecken Merrill, and Mo Brings Plenty have joined the main cast, reprising their roles as Thomas Rainwater, Tate Dutton, and Mo, respectively.

In addition, Arielle Kebbel (Rescue: HI-Surf), Ash Santos (Pulse), and Tatanka Means (Reservation Dogs) are set as series regulars, with Brett Cullen (Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty) set as recurring. Kebbel, Santos, and Means have been tapped to play U.S. Marshals Belle, Andrea, and Miles, respectively. Cullen plays Harry Gifford, the head of the U.S. Marshals in Montana. The seven join the previously announced Logan Marshall-Green's (And Just Like That, Big Sky) Pete Calvin, a friend from Kayce's time in the military. There's no word yet on the fate of Kelsey Asbille's Monica, Kayce's wife and Tate's mother on the original series.

Y: Marshals Star Grimes: Yellowstone Spinoff Offers "Different Kayce"

During a red-carpet interview with The Hollywood Reporter from July, Grimes shared that he was a bit apprehensive about the idea of a spinoff focusing on his character because he believed that Yellowstone "ended so perfectly for Kayce. Having secured the "dream life" that his character always wanted, Grimes wasn't sure if there would be more of Kayce's story to tell. But after Showrunner Spencer Hudnut pitched him an idea that was "very, very good," Grimes saw Kayce's story taking an interesting direction in a way that "opens a whole new world for him," giving viewers a chance to see "a different Kayce than we've ever seen" over the course of the network series. Here's a look at the clip from Grimes's interview with The Hollywood Reporter, where he discussed the upcoming CBS series:

Luke Grimes shares that he was initially against the idea of a #Yellowstone spinoff for his character Kayce before hearing the concept for his upcoming show pic.twitter.com/jeD9n6qPnj — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) July 2, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, Taylor Sheridan and David C. Glasser for 101 Studios, Grimes, John Linson, Art Linson, Showrunner Spencer Hudnut, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, and Bob Yari will serve as executive producers.

