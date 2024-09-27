Posted in: Paramount+, Showtime, TV | Tagged: hilary swank, yellowjackets

Yellowjackets: Hilary Swank Joins Season 3 as Recurring Guest Star

Reports are Hilary Swank has joined the Season 3 cast of Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson's Yellowjackets in a recurring guest star role.

Last month, fans of Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson's (Narcos) Yellowjackets learned that Joel McHale (Community, Animal Control) had joined the cast of the third season in a guest role – though no details on his role were released. A month later, we have more casting news to pass along -and it's impressive. Deadline Hollywood is reporting that Academy Award winner Hilary Swank is set for a recurring guest star role – with the possibility of Swank's undisclosed character (sorry) becoming a series regular if a fourth season gets the go-ahead.

"We know you're starving… #Yellowjackets Season 3 is officially in production. 🎬🐝" read the caption to the Instagram post and tweet/x posted by the show's social media accounts back in May – along with some images from the set and a look at the cover to the script for the first episode of the new season:

Yellowjackets: A Look Back at Season 2…

Created by Lyle and Nickerson, Showtime's Yellowjackets stars Melanie Lynskey (Castle Rock), Juliette Lewis (Camping), Christina Ricci (Wednesday), and Tawny Cypress (Unforgettable). The second season cast also includes Lauren Ambrose (Six Feet Under, Servant), Simone Kessell (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Elijah Wood ("The Lord of the Rings" trilogy), Sophie Nélisse (The Book Thief), Jasmin Savoy Brown (The Leftovers), Sophie Thatcher (Prospect), Samantha Hanratty (Shameless), Courtney Eaton (Mad Max: Fury Road), Liv Hewson (Santa Clarita Diet), Steven Krueger (The Originals), Warren Kole (Shades of Blue), Kevin Alves (Warehouse 13), Nicole Maines (Supergirl), François Arnaud (Schitt's Creek), and Nia Sondaya (taking over the role of Teen Akilah, replacing Keeya King in a recasting).

Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story& coming-of-age drama, Showtime's Yellowjackets is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans while also tracking the lives they've attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and that what began out in the wilderness is far from over. Showtime's Yellowjackets is executive-produced by Lyle, Nickerson, and fellow showrunner Jonathan Lisco. Drew Comins of Creative Engine also serves as executive producer, with Karyn Kusama directing the pilot. The series is produced for Showtime by studio Entertainment One (eOne).

