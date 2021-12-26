Yellowjackets Season 1 E07 Review: Not the Best Time for A Journal

Showtime's Yellowjackets took us on a wild and emotionally shocking ride during the recent episode. I have plenty of thoughts and theories about what may be coming next, but before you continue on you should know there will be a plethora of spoilers ahead…you've been warned, buzz buzz.

From Shauna getting it on in her own bed with Adam to a very shocking death at the very end, this Yellowjackets episode showed what direction they're willing to go. Taissa, Natalie, and Shauna come together to find out more about the person they're meeting up with to hand over that fifty-thousand. While Natalie's unpredictable nature continues to hurt her in this episode, like using Kevin's weapon or leaving the others behind to approach a possible suspect, she is proving to be someone the team depended on in those woods. Talking to Shauna, Taissa says, "We wouldn't be here if it wasn't for her", about Natalie and what they have compared to what she's lost in Travis' death. Speaking of Travis, we gain interesting info about his bank account from the Misery-style kidnapping that Misty has done with the "reporter" (which we can tell isn't what she is at this point). Travis' bank account was apparently closed right after he died and whoever has that money must have killed him. It makes sense, this legitimate evidence is similar to the kind that will be glitter that follows whoever made it away with that fifty-thousand.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Can The Cast of Yellowjackets Survive in the Wilderness? | SHOWTIME (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rNWhChuIHls)

The woods are slowly becoming a character on Yellowjackets as Lottie connects more and more to specific visions that she tells Van about before she, Taissa, and a few others (including the dramatic Misty) make their journey to find help. The flashbacks continue to show deep divides and mistrust continue, from Natalie and Travis not exactly having a romantic moment alone (how would they ever have that?) to Jackie questioning Shauna about her pregnancy and eventually finding that annoying ass journal. Nothing like Jackie crying in the woods, sitting on a stump, reading about how her best friend fucked her boyfriend (yeah that baby is not a child of Randy…sorry to burst the bubble of denial). Shauna chose the worst hiding spot for that journal, but also she straight up should have not written so much sensitive information. Sometimes I like her and other times I wanna give her a little slap. Anyways, I wasn't expecting Jackie to find out this information so soon, but better now than continue to put it off every time. While one situation was awkward as fuck, seeing Taissa attempt to save Van from the wolf only to see her lifeless body afterward was a gut punch. The both of them talking about going to New York City, Van promising these future dates, and all their moments together brought so much emotion to that scene for me.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: 🍗🍗 #Yellowjackets #shorts (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IJfrEF1TIf8)

Now, on we go to Yellowjackets theories and important points I have to talk about or they'll leave my brain like it's a haunted house. Before leaving the topic of Van and Taissa, it's interesting to note that they had a sort of foreshadowing of the last scene as they discussed horror movie death tropes as they were walking, mainly discussing black character deaths that happen so early. Besides that, Lottie's gift to Van was more important than they realized as it was with Taissa (along with the flare gun) in the tree when the others were under attack by that group of wolves. The visions were coming true but Taissa continued to be stubborn and ignorant of what was happening while she slept, she should have never kept first watch. Grabbing at leadership and authority continues to be Taissa's downfall, and this time it concluded in the death of someone she deeply cared about. Lottie is obviously going to become more and more important with these visions after this episode.

I keep reflecting on the first episode, specifically the opening scene, wondering who could be under all that cloth and antlers as what I assume is in a position of leadership. Now hear me out, that might just be Laura Lee under there, possibly won over by the power of Lottie's visions, survival trauma, and more. While plenty more theories can come up in the future regarding that scene, the more current ones are just as interesting. Regarding the glitter evidence connecting someone to the cash demands, we have yet to see Jeff's clothing while he takes that shower after being out the whole night. Jeff might actually be more connected to things than we give him credit for. We also don't give enough credit to the crazy that is Misty, with that whole drugged chocolate threat…yeah, she's not one to mess with. Lastly, what I find interesting and so unique about Yellowjackets is the connections made, like the wolf carving being shown moments before the attack happening far away from the cabin. This is proving to be one of the most unique and important television series made. Let us know your theories in the comments below!

Yellowjackets Season 1 Episode 7 "No Compass" Review by Brittney Bender 10 / 10 Showtime's Yellowjackets goes to some seriously unexpected places in this episode, ramping up the drama and gruesome horror to a new level that confirms my belief that this show will make a huge impact and have the television landscape buzzing by the time the season wraps. Credits Network Showtime