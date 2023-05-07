Yellowjackets Season 2 Episode 7 Clip: Lightning Crashes in MTV Clip Thanks to the MTV Movie and TV Awards 2023, we have a sneak preview for Showtime's Yellowjackets Season 2 Episode 7 "Burial."

Okay, thanks to the MTV Movie and TV Awards 2023, we have a sneak preview for the next episode of Ashley Lyle & Bart Nickerson's (Narcos) Yellowjackets. But since what you're about to see from So2E07 "Burial" (written by Julia Bicknell & Elise Brown) might just be dripping with major spoilers, we're throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign and throwing down an image spoiler buffer – and saying no more! Well, one thing. We're going to have Live's 'Lightning Crashes" in our heads for the rest of the night – and that might not be a good thing…

Yellowjackets: What You Need to Know About Season 2

Created by Lyle and Nickerson, Showtime's Yellowjackets stars Melanie Lynskey (Castle Rock), Juliette Lewis (Camping), Christina Ricci (Wednesday), and Tawny Cypress (Unforgettable). The second season cast also includes Lauren Ambrose (Six Feet Under, Servant), Simone Kessell (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Elijah Wood ("The Lord of the Rings" trilogy), Sophie Nélisse (The Book Thief), Jasmin Savoy Brown (The Leftovers), Sophie Thatcher (Prospect), Samantha Hanratty (Shameless), Courtney Eaton (Mad Max: Fury Road), Liv Hewson (Santa Clarita Diet), Steven Krueger (The Originals), Warren Kole (Shades of Blue), Kevin Alves (), Nicole Maines (Supergirl), François Arnaud (Schitt's Creek), and Nia Sondaya (taking over the role of Teen Akilah, replacing Keeya King in a recasting). With the series returning on March 24th (streaming & on-demand) and March 26th (on Showtime), here's a look at the official trailer for Showtime's Yellowjackets:

Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story& coming-of-age drama, Showtime's Yellowjackets is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls' soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans while also tracking the lives they've attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and that what began out in the wilderness is far from over. Showtime's Yellowjackets is executive produced by Lyle, Nickerson, and fellow showrunner Jonathan Lisco. Drew Comins of Creative Engine also serves as executive producer, with Karyn Kusama directing the pilot. The series is produced for Showtime by studio Entertainment One (eOne).