Yellowjackets Season 2 Preview Clip; Christina Ricci/Misty Similarity Along with an S02 clip, Yellowjackets' Christina Ricci spoke with Stephen Colbert about working with Elijah Wood & a shared trait with Misty.

With only ten days to go until the second season of Ashley Lyle & Bart Nickerson's (Narcos) Yellowjackets is officially unleashed across Showtime screens, the cast & creative team have been getting the word out to fans with previews and teases of what they can expect. This time around, we're checking in with Christina Ricci (Misty Quigley), who checked in with Stephen Colbert & his CBS late-night talk show on Monday night. In the clip you're about to see, Ricci covers a number of topics, from a key trait that she shares with Misty (passive-aggressiveness) to what it was like reuniting with her The Ice Storm co-star Elijah Wood. And to kick things off, Colbert intros a brief clip from an upcoming episode that demonstrates Misty's passive-aggressive skills as she tries to reach someone to share the new intel that she has.

Here's a look back at Ricci & Colbert discussing the upcoming second season of the hit Showtime series, followed by a look back at what we know (so far) about Yellowjackets Season 2:

Yellowjackets: What You Need to Know About Season 2

Created by Lyle and Nickerson, Showtime's Yellowjackets stars Melanie Lynskey (Castle Rock), Juliette Lewis (Camping), Christina Ricci (Wednesday), and Tawny Cypress (Unforgettable). The second season cast also includes Lauren Ambrose (Six Feet Under, Servant), Simone Kessell (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Elijah Wood ("The Lord of the Rings" trilogy), Sophie Nélisse (The Book Thief), Jasmin Savoy Brown (The Leftovers), Sophie Thatcher (Prospect), Samantha Hanratty (Shameless), Courtney Eaton (Mad Max: Fury Road), Liv Hewson (Santa Clarita Diet), Steven Krueger (The Originals), Warren Kole (Shades of Blue), Kevin Alves (), Nicole Maines (Supergirl), François Arnaud (Schitt's Creek), and Nia Sondaya (taking over the role of Teen Akilah, replacing Keeya King in a recasting). With the series returning on March 24th (streaming & on-demand) and March 26th (on Showtime), here's a look at the official trailer for Showtime's Yellowjackets:

Now here's a look back at the previously-released teaser for the second season, set to hit later this month:

Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story& coming-of-age drama, Showtime's Yellowjackets is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans while also tracking the lives they've attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and that what began out in the wilderness is far from over.

The cable series is executive produced by Lyle, Nickerson, and fellow showrunner Jonathan Lisco. Drew Comins of Creative Engine also serves as executive producer, with Karyn Kusama directing the pilot. The series is produced for Showtime by studio Entertainment One (eOne).