Yellowstone: Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser Reportedly Set to Lead Spinoff

Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser are reportedly set to reprise their roles as Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler for a series spinoff of Yellowstone.

With only days to go until the series finale of Taylor Sheridan and John Linson's Yellowstone, it appears that Sunday's episode won't be the series finale after all. Well, it might be. It gets a bit confusing. Earlier today, Deadline Hollywood reported exclusively that Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser will be returning to their respective roles as Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler to continue telling the Dutton story – but apparently, in a spinoff series. Reportedly, Sheridan has been working up things on the creative end, with the spinoff possibly including other characters from the franchise series and also expected to have "Yellowstone" in its title. From the business side of things, a new Yellowstone spinoff series set in modern times and after the end of the main series would be a first for the overall franchise – and would also allow Paramount to keep streaming ownership of it.

Yellowstone: Kevin Costner on John Dutton's Fate

During his visit with SiriusXM's The Michael Smerconish Program last month, Costner shared his thoughts on his character's fate during the return episode of Yellowstone. Costner was made aware of where the storyline went with his character, but the actor/director hadn't watched the actual episode at that point. In fact, Costner claimed he didn't know the show returned this past weekend.

"Well, I'm going to be perfectly honest. I didn't know it was actually airing last night. That's a swear-to-God moment. I swear to God," Costner revealed. "I mean, I've been seeing ads with my face all over the place, and I'm thinking, 'Gee, I'm not in that one.' I'm not in this season. But I've been seeing… but I didn't realize yesterday was the thing. I really have… my focus has been on what I was having to do, and I've got a few calls to make. So you think — sometimes I'm like just a passenger in my life, you know, there's a lot going on. And somebody said, 'You know it played last night?' And I said, 'Hmm, OK.' So no, I found out about it this morning actually."

Based on what Costner learned regarding John's demise, it didn't sound like he planned on watching it anytime soon, either. "I didn't see it. I heard it's a suicide, so that doesn't make me want to rush to go see it," Costner said. From there, Costner and Smerconish discussed how that wouldn't fit with a character like John Dutton, with Costner adding an additional thought that would end up being proven before the credits rolled. "Well, they're pretty smart people. Maybe it's a red herring. Who knows? They're very good. And they'll figure that out," the actor/director added.

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution, Paramount Network's Yellowstone is executive-produced by Sheridan, Linson, Costner, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari, Stephen Kay, Michael Friedman, Christina Voros, and Keith Cox.

If you or anyone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources.

