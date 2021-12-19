Yellowstone Prequel 1883: Paramount+ Drops Premiere Ep Online for Free

This weekend brings the first chapter in Taylor Sheridan's Sam Elliott (Shea Brennan), Tim McGraw (James Dutton) & Faith Hill (Margaret Dutton)-starring 1883. The "Yellowstone" prequel series finds the Dutton family embarking on a journey west through the last bastion of untamed America. Arriving in Texas, James and his family prepare to make their way through The Great Plains in search of a new home and the promise of opportunity. To help get viewers ready, we had prepared a massive preview filled with images, overviews, trailers, and behind-the-scenes looks. But then Paramount+ one-upped us by going ahead and releasing the premiere episode on YouTube for free. So guess what we have waiting for you below?

Joining Elliott, McGraw, and Hill in the cast are Billy Bob Thornton, LaMonica Garrett, Audie Rick, Marc Rissmann, Eric Nelsen, James Landry Hébert, Dawn Olivieri, Emma Malouff, Alex Fine, Gratiela Brancusi, Anna Fiamora, Nichole Galicia, Stephanie Nur, Amanda Jaros, Noah Le Gros, and Martin Sensmeier. Now here's a look at the full premiere episode of Paramount+'s 1883, currently streaming:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: 1883 | Series Premiere | Full Episode | Paramount+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4AJCy-pK0Ow)

From Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan, co-creator of "Yellowstone," "1883" follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. It is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America's promised land – Montana.

Now here's a look at official preview images for the series premiere, followed by a look behind the scenes with the cast & crew, and a whole ton more:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: 1883 | Official Trailer | Paramount+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZkbH1zjsM7g)

And in the following clip, viewers get a look behind the scenes of Sheridan's Yellowstone prequel series:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: 1883 | A Look Behind The Scenes | Paramount+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NrCAd6tnaY8)

Elliott is set to play Shea Brennan, a tough-as-nails, handsome cowboy with immense sadness in his past. He has the herculean task of guiding a group from Texas to Montana, and he does not suffer fools. McGraw and Hill will portray James and Margaret Dutton, the patriarch and matriarch of the Dutton family, respectively. Additional cast to be announced. Thornton is set to play Marshal Jim Courtright, while Garrett is the right hand of Pinkerton agent Shea Brennan (Elliott).

Rick plays young John Dutton Sr., while Rissmann portrays Josef, a European immigrant who is married to Risa (Fiamora), who travels with an employed crew to guide his group across the frontier. Nelsen's Ennis is a young, handsome cowboy who agrees to help escort a group of inexperienced men, women, and children north to find a home. Hébert's Wade is a young cowboy who finds himself as part of a crew for a caravan of hopeful travelers making their way north for a better life, while Olivieri's Claire is a fierce, practical, and sharp widow who joins her brother and his family on a trip to find a new home. Malouff portrays Mary Abel, the daughter of Claire and the niece of James and Margaret Dutton, who joins her family on their journey West.

Fine's Grady is an experienced cowboy and the leader of a crew of six drovers, who agrees to help an inexperienced crew round-up longhorn for their long journey. Brancusi's Noemi is a woman with two young boys who is recently widowed, while Fiamora's Risa is a young immigrant woman who is married to Josef and joins the traveling camp to move west. Jaros' Alina is a weary but hopeful immigrant woman who speaks little English but has much resolve. Galicia's Guinevere is a local prostitute who works in Fort Worth, Texas. Nur's Melodi is a beguiling prostitute who works at the saloon, while Le Gros' Colton is a young cowboy in the wagon camp who knows the ropes and has some smart insights about the dangers of their journey. Finally, Sensmeier's Sam is a Comanche Native-American Warrior.

1883 hails from MTV Entertainment Studios, with production partners 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions. Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, and Bob Yari are set to executive produce.