Yen Audio Announces Audio Adaptations of 2 Yen Press Light Novels

Yen Audio will produce audiobooks of 2 Yen Press light novels: About a Place in the Kinki Region and Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End ~Prelude~.

Article Summary Yen Audio is adapting two Yen Press light novels into audiobooks for release in spring 2026.

About a Place in the Kinki Region is a chilling horror novel set in Japan’s mysterious Kinki region.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End ~Prelude~ offers new stories from the acclaimed fantasy saga, supervised by the original author.

Official audiobook voice casts are coming soon; follow Yen Press social media for up-to-date release info.

Yen Press announced the audiobook adaptation for two of its latest properties: About a Place in the Kinki Region and Frieren: Beyond Journey's End ~Prelude~. The prose edition of the horror novel, About a Place in the Kinki Region, is slated to go on sale in December 2025. Frieren: Beyond Journey's End ~Prelude~, which was recently announced in August, is set to release in March 2026.

About a Place in the Kinki Region

By Sesuji

My friend is missing. When he disappeared, he'd been working on a magazine about the paranormal—his first real job as an editor. With almost no budget, he'd resorted to digging through back issues and unused research material, looking for inspiration. As he did, a terrifying truth began to emerge about a certain place in the Kinki region. I have collected the relevant articles, interviews, and other materials in this book. And once you have understood everything, I would like to ask for your cooperation. I hope you will get in touch.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End – Prelude

After the legendary elf mage Frieren is forced to confront the cruel passage of time, she sets out on a journey to fulfill the last wishes of her friends and get to know the world a little better. Under the supervision of Kanehito Yamada, writer of the original manga, come five original short stories! Join Frieren, Fern, Stark, Lawine, Kanne, and Aura in brand-new adventures!

This is the first prose spinoff of the hit manga and anime series Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, a quietly subversive deconstruction of the fantasy genre with a melancholy meditation on memory, mortality and the passage of time that's won millions of fans worldwide. Yen Press publishes the original manga.

Yen Audio will debut the audiobooks in spring 2026, with the respective voice casts to be announced at a later date. The best place to follow their release dates is on the Yen Press social media account.

