You: Penn Badgley-Starring Netflix Series Ending in 2024 with Season 5

By the time the smoke cleared on the fourth season of Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti's Penn Badgley-starring Netflix series You, Joe Goldberg's (Badgley) mind-twisting London experience ended where Joe's story began – in New York City. But the end is finally near for Joe – in a very real way. Earlier today, the streaming service confirmed that the series had been renewed for a fifth & final season. But there will be a big change when the series returns for its final run, with Gamble stepping down as showrunner to focus on other projects. Executive producers Michael Foley and Justin W. Lo will take over as showrunners, with Gamble remaining as an executive producer.

Here's a look at the mini-teaser that was released confirming the streaming series' fifth & final season:

Brace yourself for Joe Goldberg's final chapter. You will return for a fifth and final season in 2024! pic.twitter.com/rbQBOnQPSJ — Netflix (@netflix) March 24, 2023

"We intend to bring her [Gamble] every idea we can from our company for years to come," shared Berlanti Prods.' Berlanti and Sarah Schechter in a statement. "Ever since our friends at Alloy shared Caroline Kepnes' fantastic book, we have always conceived it as a five-season journey. We are excited to continue our relationship with Mike and Justin as they take over the reins as co-showrunners and prepare to bring Joe Goldberg home." Gamble added, "Making the show alongside our writers, producers, directors, cast, and crew has been an honor and ridiculously fun. And I feel lucky to have worked with an artist as gifted and thoughtful as Penn Badgley. I'm proud of what we've all accomplished and feel privileged to pass the torch. I'm excited to watch and support the 'You' team as they bring Joe Goldberg's journey to its delightfully twisted conclusion."

Developed by Gamble & Berlanti and based on the books You and Hidden Bodies by Caroline Kepnes, the fourth season was produced by Berlanti Productions and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television. Berlanti, Gamble, Schechter, Leslie Morgenstein, David Madden, Gina Girolamo, John Scott, Neil Reynolds, Michael Foley, and Justin Lo also serve as executive producers.