You Returns for Season 4 Part 1 in February 2023: Video Announcement

From NYC bookstore manager to Los Angeles shop clerk to suburban house-husband, Penn Badgley's Joe Goldberg has worn a lot of masks over the course of three seasons of Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti's You. But this time around, Joe's heading to England in an attempt to pull off his most daring mask yet (no pun intended). Joining Badgley for the fourth season are Charlotte Richie (Call The Midwife, Ghosts) and Lukas Gage (The White Lotus). Tilly Keeper, Amy Leigh Hickman, Tati Gabrielle, and Ed Speelers are on board as series regulars. Along with a preview introducing some of the season's major players, we also have a new key art poster that promises "A Bloody Good Time."

Here's a look at the date announcement teaser for the return of Netflix's You, with Season 4 Part 1 set to hit on February 10th (followed by Part 2 on March 10th). That could mean a 5/5 split if the series has an episode order similar to previous seasons:

Based on Caroline Kepnes' best-selling novel of the same name, "What would you do for love?" When a brilliant bookstore manager crosses paths with an aspiring writer, his answer becomes clear: anything. Using the internet and social media as his tools to gather the most intimate of details and get close to her, a charming and awkward crush quickly becomes an obsession as he quietly and strategically removes every obstacle – and person – in his way.

"Reading Caroline's novel, Greg and I were instantly obsessed with Joe Goldberg and his twisted worldview. And it's been thrilling to watch Penn bring Joe to creepy yet compelling life. We're deeply grateful that Netflix has shown You such monumental support and that people around the world have enjoyed watching Joe really get it all very wrong over the past 3 seasons. The whole 'You' team is excited to explore new, dark facets of love in season 4," shared showrunner Gamble. Developed by Gamble & Berlanti and based on the books You and Hidden Bodies by Caroline Kepnes, the fourth season will be produced by Berlanti Productions and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television. Berlanti, Gamble, Sarah Schechter, Leslie Morgenstein, David Madden, Gina Girolamo, John Scott, Neil Reynolds, Michael Foley, and Justin Lo also serve as executive producers.