You'll Never Guess Who Dave Bautista Thinks is the Worst American

Former WWE wrestler and Hollywood megastar Dave Bautista is more than outspoken on social media, but can you guess who "The Animal" believes is the worst American ever? If you guessed fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer Donald Trump, well, of course, you're right. Who the hell else would it be?!

Bautista responded to a video of President Trump at an Ohio rally, complaining about state lockdowns and encouraging people to demand their states open up. Trump suggests that this desire to open up states will carry him to victory in the election. "This buffoon has zero respect for life. He has zero empathy for Americans suffering," Bautista tweeted. "He's the poorest excuse for an American I've ever had the displeasure of witnessing. And he's the President of the United States."

If you've been paying attention to Bautista's tweets lately, his thoughts on President Trump should come as no surprise. Bautista has dedicated every day for months to tweeting about Trump. Day and night, Bautista's Twitter feed is a nonstop stream of criticism of the president, and a wellspring of clickbait article material we take advantage of here at Bleeding Cool.

The point is, Bautista thinks Trump is the "poorest excuse for an American." So we can probably safely assume he'll be voting for Joe Biden. What do you think?