Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, TV | Tagged: spider-man, your friendly neighborhood spider-man

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Poster: Peter's Put to The Test

Arriving January 29th, check out a new key art poster for Marvel Animation and Jeff Trammell's Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

Article Summary New poster and teaser for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man promise fresh backstory, arriving January 29th.

Voiced by Hudson Thames, Zeno Robinson, and more, the series diverges from the main MCU.

Brad Winderbaum explains why avoiding main MCU was crucial for creative freedom.

Loyal to Spider-Man's comic roots, the series offers a fresh take on Peter Parker's early years.

Marvel Animation and Jeff Trammell's Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man follows Peter Parker on his way to becoming a hero, promising a backstory different from previous takes and done with an artistic style that's a respectful nod to the character's comic book roots (and looks great, based on what's been released so far). Voicing the series are Hudson Thames, Colman Domingo, Eugene Byrd, Grace Song, Zeno Robinson, Hugh Dancy, and Charlie Cox – and now, we're getting a very cool new key art poster for the animated series – one that's already giving us flashback nightmares of old-school ScanTron tests. And then there's that ominous matter of the tagline at the bottom: "This is not a test." Hmmm…

"It started out as 'Okay, it's Spider-Man's freshman year, he's going to be a freshman, can we get away with this being entirely in the MCU?' and very early on in the development process, we realized how locked in that actually made us. We couldn't really use his rogues gallery; we couldn't really use his origin. It was not fun, honestly. We would've had to put so many limiters on our story to get it to lock into canon," Marvel Television and Marvel Animation's Brad Winderbaum shared during an interview with Phase Zero, explaining why the series isn't set in the main MCU. "Every single project I've worked on, they've all had a life of their own…. You have to let them live their own lives and go where they want to go," he continued.

While viewers can expect Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man to offer its own take on both Peter Parker's and Spider-Man's early years, the animated series will still maintain those core Spider-Man principles – from both the big screen and the comic book pages. "It does have a lot of DNA that is very similar to the MCU depiction of the Tom Holland Spider-Man, but it really also draws all the way back to Steve Ditko. It's adjacent to the main continuity but really speaks to what is inherent about the character."

Produced by Marvel Animation, Disney+'s Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man sees Jeff Trammell as head writer and Mel Zwyer as supervising director. Trammell, Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, and Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt serve as executive producers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!