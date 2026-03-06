Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: Your Friends & Neighbors

Your Friends & Neighbors S02 Trailer: James Marsden Joins The Action

Set to return on April 3rd, Apple TV released the first official trailer for the second season of Your Friends & Neighbors, starring Jon Hamm.

Article Summary Your Friends & Neighbors Season 2 returns April 3rd on Apple TV with Jon Hamm back in the lead role

James Marsden joins the acclaimed cast, bringing new twists to the already high-stakes suburban heist drama

The show’s unique blend of comedy and dark secrets made it one of Apple TV's breakout hits in 2025

Jonathan Tropper’s writing and Jon Hamm’s comedic performance set this series apart in the TV landscape

Your Friends & Neighbors was one of the best new shows of the year in 2025, and it gave us one hell of a new meme to use. Starring Jon Hamm, Amanda Peet, Olivia Munn, Hoon Lee, Mark Tallman, Lena Hall, Aimee Carrero, Eunice Bae, Isabel Gravitt, and Donovan Colan, the show about a disgraced finance broker who supports his lifestyle by robbing those who live in his rich neighborhood became one of the biggest shows in Apple TV history. Much of that has to do with Hamm, who is doing career-best work in the starring role. Hey, rich people have problems too! This season adds James Marsden to the fun, with the trailer above showing how quickly he gets in on the action.

Your Friends & Neighbors Season 2 Overview

After being fired in disgrace, Andrew "Coop" Cooper (Hamm), a hedge fund manager still grappling with his recent divorce, resorts to stealing from the homes of his neighbors in the exceedingly affluent Westmont Village, only to discover that the secrets and affairs hidden behind those wealthy facades might be more dangerous than he ever imagined. Amanda Peet, Olivia Munn, Hoon Lee, Mark Tallman, Lena Hall, Aimee Carrero, Eunice Bae, Isabel Gravitt, and Donovan Colan star alongside Hamm." That's almost word-for-word the season-one description. Hilarious.

I originally only gave this show a shot because Johnathan Tropper is involved, and he is a favorite writer of mine, and it was so good that when it ended, it bummed me out for like a week. Hamm is such a confident loser in this show; you cannot help but feel for the guy. He gets in his own way so damn much, much like most of us do in our lives every day. And what a comeback for Peet as well. This is one of the best casts in television, and you owe it to yourself to get caught up on Your Friends & Neighbors before season two begins on April 3.

