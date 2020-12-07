Your Honor Episode 2 Preview: Michael & Adam Work on Creating an Alibi

Adapted by series showrunner Peter Moffat (The Night Of) and stemming from executive producers Robert and Michelle King (The Good Fight), series star Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad), and Moffat, Showtime's Your Honor wasted no time getting the ball rolling on the tension. Cranston's Michael Desiato is a no-nonsense, justice-minded judge who finds his entire world exploding around him when he discovers his son Adam was involved in a hit-and-run accident. To protect his son, Michael lights the fuse on a powderkeg of lies, deceit, and impossible choices, as he shows just how far he'll go to protect his son. But when the person his son killed turns out to be the son of mob boss Jimmy Baxter (Michael Stuhlbarg), every move Michael makes could be his family's last. And then there's that feeling that maybe everything isn't exactly as it seems…

Here's a look at what lies ahead for Desiato as the cover-up grows and draws more people into its web in "Part Two," followed by a preview of what's still to come this season:

Your Honor season 1, episode 2 "Part Two": On the anniversary of his wife's death, Michael and Adam (Hunter Doohan) create an alibi for the day of the accident. A favor for Michael pulls his close friends Charlie (Isiah Whitlock Jr.) and Lee (Carmen Ejogo) into the web of deception. Kofi (Lamar Johnson) gets approached about a job. Written by Peter Moffat.

YOUR HONOR is a 10-episode legal thriller starring Oscar® nominee and Emmy®, Golden Globe®, Screen Actors Guild® and Tony® Award winner Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad ). Respected New Orleans judge Michael Desiato (Cranston) must make a critical decision when his son, Adam (Hunter Doohan), is involved in a deadly hit-and-run accident. The ramifications of his choice rip through New Orleans society in a high-stakes game of lies and deceit that sparks issues of race, privilege and abuse of power.

Showtime's Your Honor also stars Hunter Doohan (Truth Be Told) as Cranston's son Adam, a high school senior who is involved in the hit-and-run accident. Margo Martindale (The Americans) recurs as Senator Elizabeth Guthrie, the mother of the deceased wife of Desiato. Maura Tierney (The Affair) portrays Fiona McKee, a fearless prosecutor trying a major case in Desiato's courtroom. Michael Stuhlbarg portrays crime boss Jimmy Baxter, while Sofia Black D'Elia, Carmen Ejogo, Isiah Whitlock Jr., and Hope Davis also star. Amy Landecker, Lilli Kay, Tony Curran, Keith Machekanyanga, Lamar Johnson, and Benjamin Flores, Jr. are also featured.

The upcoming limited series is an adaptation of the Israeli series Kvodo, created by Ron Ninio and Shlomo Mashiach, produced by Ram Landes, and airing within the country on Yes TV. Moffat serves as showrunner, executive producer, and writer on several episodes (including the pilot). CBS TV Studios will produce in association with Robert and Michelle King's King Size Productions. Liz Glotzer (The Good Fight), Alon Aranya, and Rob Golenberg (Hostages) of Scripted World, and James Degus will also executive produce. Edward Berger (Patrick Melrose) directs the first three episodes, with the series expected to premiere soon.