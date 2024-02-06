Posted in: Anime, Audio Dramas, Movies, Preview, TV | Tagged: anime, Audiobook, light novel, makoto shinkai, Yen Audio, Yen On, Yen Press, your name

Your Name: Yen Audio Announces Audiobook of Classic Anime Novel

Makoto Shinkai's classic anime film Your Name has an official novel that will get an audiobook adaptation from Yen Audio in July 2024.

The novel is by Makoto Shinkai, based on his hit 2016 animated film.

Yen On imprint publishes Shinkai's work, adding a new dimension to the story.

A Hollywood live-action remake of "your name" remains unrealized.

Yen Audio announced the upcoming audiobook adaptation of renowned director and author Makoto Shinkai's your name. The critically acclaimed your name. is a beautifully captivating animated film released in 2016, one which broke box office records in Japan and worldwide. Makoto Shinkai's your name was adapted into a novel published by Yen On, which is the basis of the audiobook that will be released by Yen Audio. Your Name began life as an anime feature film and Shinkai's first international hit as it opened in theatres worldwide.

"your name" by Makoto Shinkai: Mitsuha, a high school girl living in a small town in the mountains, has a dream that she's a boy living in Tokyo. Taki, a high school boy in Tokyo, dreams he's a girl living in a quaint little mountain town. Sharing bodies, relationships, and lives, the two become inextricably linked—but are any connections truly inseverable in the grand tapestry of fate? Written by director Makoto Shinkai during the production of the film by the same title, your name. is in turns funny, heartwarming, and heart-wrenching as it follows the struggles of two young people determined to hold on to each other.

Yen Press is proud to have given Makoto Shinkai's literary works a home under the Yen On imprint and is thrilled to give fans the opportunity to experience your name. in a new way through its audiobook adaptation. The audiobook will be available in July 2024 and will be the first Makoto Shinkai title to join Yen Audio's impressive catalog. The voice cast will be announced at a later date. A live-action Hollywood remake of your name was announced in 2020, and we're very relieved that it has failed to surface so far and hope it never will. The anime is already perfect the way it is.

