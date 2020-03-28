Square Enix Offers Another Update On "Final Fantasy VII Remake"

As we inch closer to the release of Final Fantasy VII Remake in the midst of the coronavirus slowing things down, Square Enix has provided another update. You can read the full update below, but the short version is that while the company is sending out the game, they cannot control when it is received or given to the public at this time. Depending on where you are and who the retailer is, you may get the game on time or it may be days or even weeks late. About the only for-sure way to get the game without delay now is to purchase it digitally. Although at this point, we're betting their servers will be pretty busy on April 10th as well.

As we prepare for the release of Final Fantasy VII Remake on April 10, we wanted to keep you updated on how the proactive measures being taken to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus are likely to affect the distribution and retail landscape in western regions at launch. As you will be aware, many countries are limiting entry or closing their national and state borders and restricting the distribution and delivery of non-essential items. Understandably these restrictions are being implemented so that essential items can reach their destination as fast as possible.

This does not mean that box copies of Final Fantasy VII Remake will not be dispatched, it just means that we cannot control the date the game may arrive.

In many countries and states, retail stores are closing to help with social distancing measures. If you placed a pre-order with one of these retailers, we advise you to check their websites for the latest information about the status of pre-orders, as well as pick-up and/or delivery information. Please ensure your mailing address and contact details are up to date, as some retailers have begun contacting customers with delivery updates.

Finally, we are currently making arrangements to ensure that pre-orders from the Square Enix Store reach you by April 10. We are working hard to ensure as many of you as possible can play the game on April 10 and will update further when we have more information. Thank you for your continued support and most importantly, stay safe.