Empyre: Avengers #0 Reveals Significance of Cotati to Skrull and Kree

We mentioned we had come across an early copy of Batman #92 and Batman #93. We also have two Empyre comics, both #0 issues out this Wednesday and #1 out next week. No major spoilers but we are going explore the other feel of the comic. However, if you want to avoid all spoilers, stop reading now, as we pick up Empyre: Avengers #0.

Marvel did a good job of summing up the various histories involved in last week's Road To Empyre. That includes the family from the recent Meet The Skrulls, to the origins of the battle between the war-loving Kree and the peaceful sentient plants, the Cotati for the favours of the Skrulls. That turned into the destruction of the Cotati and the transformation of the Skrull and Kree into warlike empires, only for the child of both Empires, Hulking, destined to join them, alongside the legacy of the Celestial Messiah. If your comic shop is still open, it's worth grabbing a copy.

Empyre: Avengers #0 and Knowing the Coati and Kree

Especially as Empyre: Avengers #0 works a lot better if you know a lot more. It begins with another portrayal of that Cotati massacre by the Kree and their warrior leader Morag, and with Tony's vision of it granted him by Immortus. Written by Al Ewing, this means a deep dive into the back issues but drawn by House Of X team Pepe Larraz and Marte Gracia. This is also one of the best-looking superhero comics right now, their work is a successor to the likes of Neal Adams, Alan David, and Bryan Hitch, with a stylised reality combined with a believable physical framework that is, frankly, gorgeous to read, to study, to linger over. I recommend that you do.

Anticipating the Kree/Skrull Armada

We've looked at how the Krakoan floral rules of the X-books may feature in this event. It involves the Cotatu, and in the beginning the comic heads to the Blue Area Of the Moon. The Blue Area of the Moon has a storied history: it is the Kree-built city in which Uatu The Watcher lived. The Kree built it as a demonstration to the Skrulls that the Kree were superior to their planet-mates the Cotatu. All the while, the Cotatu just grew foliage, and a millennia later, that foliage is growing back over the Kree city. It seems to be anticipating the Kree/Skrull armada returning to wipe out their greatest mistake.

With Avengers, Cotati and Kree, the cover-featured Swordsman/Cotati hybrid and the Celestial Messiah can't be far behind. And a new Avenger Ghost Rider gets all this backstory explained. But you still have that chance. Is this why Empyre is spelled as such? Indicating that the Cotati have to be burned away? Maybe Empyre: Fantastic Four #0 will reveal all.

